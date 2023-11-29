|
29.11.2023 08:00:15
RM plc: Bank covenants waiver agreement
|
RM plc (RM.)
29 November 2023
RM plc
Bank covenants waiver agreement
RM plc, a global educational technology, digital learning and assessment solution provider (“RM”, the “Company”), announces that it has reached agreement with its lenders to extend its unconditional covenant waiver to cover the 30 November 2023 covenant test date.
As announced in its half year results on 9 August, the Company entered into discussions with its lenders to agree suitable waivers and amendments to its existing Facility. On 29 August the renegotiation of the waiver for the period ended 31 August 2023 was announced. In today’s announcement the Company confirms that it has received waivers from its lenders for its 30 November EBITDA financial covenant and continues to comply with the conditions of each lender with regards to that waiver and the respective Facility Agreement. This concludes the waiver negotiations for the financial year ending 30 November 2023.
The renegotiation of an amendment and extension of its lending facility, which matures in July 2025 is ongoing and the Company still expects the renegotiation to have concluded by the end of Q1 2024.
Mark Cook, Chief Executive of RM, commented:
"I am grateful for the continuing support of our lenders and the amendment to our facility’s covenants for the full year. Both lenders have held long term supportive relationships with the Company over many years and continue to support RM as it embarks on its plans to simplify the business, reduce its net debt, and return the Company to growth and profitability.”
Enquiries:
RM plc investorrelations@rm.com
Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer
Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer
Fiona O’Nolan, Investor Relations
Notes to editors
RM provides market-leading products and services to educational institutions, exam bodies and international governments which improve, simplify and support education and learning.
The education sector is transforming, and RM is well positioned to capitalise on this through its three divisions.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|287842
|EQS News ID:
|1783833
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu RM PLC
|
08:00
|RM plc: Bank covenants waiver agreement (EQS Group)
|
24.11.23
|RM plc: Strategy timetable and closure of the Consortium business (EQS Group)
|
09.11.23
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
10.10.23
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
05.10.23
|RM plc: Sale of IPv4 addresses (EQS Group)
|
19.09.23
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
30.08.23
|RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards (EQS Group)
|
29.08.23
|RM plc: Successful negotiation of bank covenants waiver for August 2023 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu RM PLC
Aktien aktuell im Fokus: SAP, Mercado Libre & BE Semiconductors & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: SAP, Mercado Libre & BE Semiconductors inkl. Rebalancing
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX wenig verändert erwartet -- Asiens Märkte in Rot
Der heimische Markt dürfte sich zur Wochenmitte zunächst nur wenig bewegen. Der deutsche Leitindex wird wenig verändert erwartet. Die Märkte Asiens zeigen sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}