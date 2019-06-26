26.06.2019 23:30:00

RM LAW Announces Investigation of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited

BERWYN, Pa., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces an investigation on behalf of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited ("Pintec" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PT) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you purchased shares of Pintec and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

In October 2018, Pintec completed its initial public offering ("IPO") in which it sold more than 3.7 million American Depositary Shares (or "ADSs") at $11.88 per share.

On April 30, 2019, the Company disclosed that it could not timely file its 2018 annual report, its first filing on Form 20-F since it went public. Since the IPO, Pintec's stock has traded as low as $2.80 per share, significantly below the $11.88 offering price.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C.  (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here.   For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here. 

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm.  RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

CONTACT:

RM LAW, P.C.


Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire


1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300


Berwyn, PA 19312


484-324-6800


844-291-9299


rm@maniskas.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-investigation-of-pintec-technology-holdings-limited-300875682.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.

