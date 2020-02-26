26.02.2020 01:15:00

RM LAW Announces Investigation of AVX Corporation

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of AVX Corporation ("AVX" or the "Company") (NYSE: AVX) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law related to the Company's efforts to sell the Company to Kyocera Corporation.

If you own shares of AVX and would like to learn more about this class action or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.  You may also email Mr. Maniskas at rm@maniskas.com.  

Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of AVX will receive $21.75 in cash for each share of AVX they own.

Our investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law by the board of directors of AVX for not acting in the Company's shareholders' best interests in connection with the sale process. 

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm.  RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.  To learn more about the class action process, please click here. 

