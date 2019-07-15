RLS Logistics to Launch New Proprietary Customer Service Portal

NEWFIELD, N.J., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In order to be successful in today's competitive marketplace, companies need a third party logistics provider (3PL) with advanced technical capabilities and solutions. RLS Logistics understands the importance of managing your supply chain utilizing leading edge technologies. To this end, the company recently unveiled their new proprietary Anello customer service portal which gives clients real time access to critical data and powerful business intelligence tools 24 hours a day via a smartphone, tablet, or PC. For over 50 years, RLS Logistics has been a leading 3PL provider offering superior temperature-controlled transportation, warehousing, packaging, and distribution services.

"We not only warehouse product for our customers, we also store a vast amount of vital information for them. From an IT perspective, we wanted a fast, efficient and user friendly way to deliver this information. We have always been committed to providing our customers with unparalleled industry-leading technology," said RLS Vice President of Business Development John Gaudet. Now, with Anello, our customers will have even greater supply chain visibility and access to business intelligence tools, giving them the ability to make changes and be more effective and productive. The end result is greater supply chain efficiencies, cost savings, and operational improvements for our customers."

According to RLS Director of IT Ron Pack, "All of the design work for Anello was completed in-house by our talented team of software developers. We started the design process in April of 2018, and began limited testing of the cold storage and e-commerce applications with selected customers in June. We are now slowly rolling out the transportation applications prior to a formal launch of the full suite system-wide later this year."

Unlike many of its competitors, Anello offers single login access for all applications. The portal's self-service business intelligence tools and customizable dashboard can process and assemble information optimized for the individual user.

"The dashboard serves the same function as your car dashboard," Pack continued. "In this case, instead of engine operations, it reports key organizational performance data and options on an integrated basis. For example, customers can view graphic representations of their order and receipt details, product inventory data, shipment and delivery status, and other key performance indicators. They can also create customized reports in user friendly formats, or chat with customer service representatives if necessary."

ABOUT RLS LOGISTICS: Founded in 1968, RLS Logistics is a family-owned, third-party logistics provider specializing in cold-chain logistics including LTL and TL transportation, warehousing, packaging, and e-commerce fulfillment services. All RLS temperature-controlled operations are GFSI certified for storage and distribution by the British Retail Consortium (BRC), and comply with all government and USDA regulations. RLS is an approved Third-Party Consolidator for Walmart suppliers, offering weekly day-specific delivery to all 44 DC's throughout the United States for both frozen and refrigerated commodities. For more information, visit http://www.rlslogistics.com.

