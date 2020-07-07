|
RLJ Lodging Trust Sets Dates for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
RLJ Lodging Trust (the "Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, after the markets close on August 6, 2020. The Company will also host a conference call on August 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).
The Company recommends that you dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3982 or (201) 493-6780 for international participants and requesting RLJ Lodging Trust’s second quarter earnings conference call.
A replay of the call will be available from 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 7, 2020, until midnight (Eastern Time) on August 21, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering pin number 13706781.
A live webcast of the conference call will also be available online at the Company’s website, http://www.rljlodgingtrust.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available online through the Company’s Investor Relations section.
About Us
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.
