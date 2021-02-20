SMI 10’720 0.0%  SPI 13’404 0.1%  Dow 31’494 0.0%  DAX 13’993 0.8%  Euro 1.0863 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’713 0.9%  Gold 1’784 0.5%  Bitcoin 49’783 7.4%  Dollar 0.8966 0.0%  Öl 62.8 -1.2% 
20.02.2021 19:00:00

Rix.GG welcomes MissRage as its first influential content creator

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rix.GG, a fast-growing and top UK esports organisation, announces the signing of MissRage as its first influential content creator.

Julia "MissRage" Kreuzer is a Twitch partnered streamer out of Austria most known for her streams in a variety of First Person Shooter (FPS) games and regular cooking segments. Currently, MissRage is sponsored by Fritz!, Logitech G, Elgato, Blue Microphones, Hi-Tech for Gamers and Monster Energy.

Jamie Lewis, CEO and founder, said: "I am incredibly proud to welcome MissRage to the Rix.GG family. In our time in esports we have taken huge strides and I personally believe that this particular step will be one we remember for a very long time. Welcome Julia!"

Julia "MissRage" Kreuzer, content creator, said: "As of today I'm excited to announce that I'm part of Rix.GG. Working together with such talented, experienced and open-minded people gets me hyped for our future adventures."

About Rix.GG

Rix.GG empowers esports athletes to reach their full potential through unique opportunities, support, and competitive training. Founded by Jamie Lewis and a team of investors in 2020, the esports organisation launched by signing one of the UK's best Valorant teams featuring homegrown talent. Rix.GG aims to grow grassroots esports in the UK by developing athletes, signing rosters in other titles, holding tournaments and other esports events. Learn more at https://www.rix.gg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441450/Rix_GG_MissRage.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433896/Rix_GG_Logo.jpg

