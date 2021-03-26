SMI 11’117 0.2%  SPI 14’036 0.2%  Dow 32’751 0.4%  DAX 14’749 0.9%  Euro 1.1078 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’867 0.9%  Gold 1’731 0.2%  Bitcoin 50’555 4.4%  Dollar 0.9397 0.0%  Öl 64.8 4.8% 

26.03.2021 19:00:00

Rix.GG promotes Ibrahim Taylor to Head of Operations

LONDON, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rix.GG, a top UK esports organisation, announces the promotion of Ibrahim Taylor from Rocket League Manager to Head of Operations.

Ibrahim Taylor is most known for being the current Rocket League Manager at Rix.GG, and has previously worked with top esports companies worldwide, including Chillblast, EnemyGG, Obey Alliance, and Orbit among others. Under this new role, Ibrahim will work closely with the Chief Operating Officer, Jan Hoffmann, to help build and execute Rix.GG's vision of becoming a Tier 1 esports organisation.

Rix.GG promotes Ibrahim Taylor to Head of Operations

Jamie Lewis, founder and CEO, said: "Ibby has been with us for a long time, and his hard work has finally been rewarded with a suitable role at Rix.GG. It's important that hard work doesn't go unnoticed - we're all good friends at Rix.GG, but we're also a meritocracy. Here's to giving another passionate worker the opportunity to work full-time in esports!"

Ibrahim Taylor, Head of Operations, said: "I've been lucky enough to see this project grow into what it is today, and I'm very happy to have been a part of it. This new role enables me to continue this and work towards the end goals of everyone here at Rix.GG."

About Rix.GG

Rix.GG empowers esports athletes to reach their full potential through unique opportunities, support, and competitive training. Founded by Jamie Lewis and a team of investors in 2020, the esports organisation launched by signing one of the UK's best Valorant teams featuring homegrown talent. Rix.GG aims to grow grassroots esports in the UK by developing athletes, signing rosters in other titles, holding tournaments and other esports events. Learn more at https://www.rix.gg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1475021/RixGG.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433896/Rix_GG_Logo.jpg

 

 

Rix.GG Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rix.GG)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rixgg-promotes-ibrahim-taylor-to-head-of-operations-301256817.html

SOURCE Rix.GG

