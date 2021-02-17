SMI 10’809 -0.9%  SPI 13’495 -1.0%  Dow 31’528 0.0%  DAX 13’909 -1.1%  Euro 1.0819 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’700 -0.7%  Gold 1’776 -1.1%  Bitcoin 46’139 5.0%  Dollar 0.8982 0.6%  Öl 64.0 0.6% 
17.02.2021 19:00:00

Rix.GG hires legendary tournament admin Umar "Maru" Aswat

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rix.GG, a top UK esports organisation known for hosting grassroots tournaments, announces Umar "Maru" Aswat as the new Tournament and Events Manager.

Rix.GG hires legendary tournament admin Umar “Maru” Aswat (PRNewsfoto/Rix.GG)

Umar "Maru" Aswat is most known for his admin work across top CS:GO esports events in the UK and internationally including BLAST, ESL, Insomnia, and epic.LAN among others. Umar will manage all tournaments and events at Rix.GG including a series of tournaments yet to be announced.

Jamie Lewis, CEO and Founder, said: "Umar is a British LAN legend and we're extremely excited to have him fronting our tournament operations moving forward. Maru will be instrumental in ensuring all the Rix.GG tournaments are fair, competitive, and as smooth as possible, as well as a fun broadcast for everyone at home."

Umar "Maru" Aswat, Tournament and Events Manager, said: "I'm very happy and excited to be the Tournament and Events Manager at Rix.GG. Life does work in mysterious ways. Having 'retired' from my duties over a year ago, I did not think I would ever have an opportunity to make a significant impact on grassroots esports.

"I would like to say thank you to everyone who has helped me on this journey to get me to this position. I wouldn't be here today without the support you have given to me over the years. Thank you to Rix.GG for entrusting me with this role and I'm really excited to begin this journey with you. Let's start this new chapter!"

About Rix.GG

Rix.GG empowers esports athletes to reach their full potential through unique opportunities, support, and competitive training. Founded by Jamie Lewis and a team of investors in 2020, the esports organisation launched by signing one of the UK's best Valorant teams featuring homegrown talent. Rix.GG aims to grow grassroots esports in the UK by developing athletes, signing rosters in other titles, holding tournaments and other esports events. Learn more at https://www.rix.gg

Press Contact

Jorden Dakin-White
Head of PR and Content, Rix.GG
press@rix.gg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1440024/Rix_GG_Umar_Maru_Aswat.jpg  
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433896/Rix_GG_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

Rix.GG Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rix.GG)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rixgg-hires-legendary-tournament-admin-umar-maru-aswat-301230198.html

SOURCE Rix.GG

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 468.00
0.45 %
Nestle 100.36
0.06 %
Swiss Life Hldg 439.20
-0.07 %
Zurich Insur Gr 376.30
-0.24 %
Lonza Grp 609.40
-0.52 %
Alcon 65.00
-1.34 %
CieFinRichemont 87.66
-1.59 %
Sika 249.80
-2.12 %
LafargeHolcim 49.41
-2.31 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’102.00
-2.61 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:19
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
16:07
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
16.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter Inc
16.02.21
SMI nimmt Jahreshoch ins Visier
16.02.21
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Was ist ein Basiswert? | BX Swiss TV
12.02.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds

12.02.21
Schroders: Wie steht es um Bidens Klima- und Sozialagenda?
11.02.21
Schroders: Welche Bedeutung hat Infrastruktur bei einer nachhaltigen Erholung?
10.02.21
Schroders: Wie Data Science nachhaltige Anleger unterstützt
mehr

Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale erklärt heute im BX Swiss Struki ABC den Grundbegriff «Basiswert». Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erläutert er den Anlegern, was genau ein Basiswert bei Strukturierten Produkten ist und welche Werte dafür zur Auswahl stehen. Weiter gibt Dominique Böhler einen Einblick in die Besonderheiten und welche Vorteile den Anlegern durch den Handel mit Strukturierten Produkten entstehen.

BX Swiss Struki ABC: Was ist ein Basiswert? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé verkauft Wassergeschäft in Nordamerika - Aktie stabil
Plant Tesla eine milliardenschwere Absicherung? Kriegskasse könnte Wachstumsaussichten langfristig sichern
Verizon- und Chevron-Aktien legen zu: Warren Buffett steigt gross bei Verizon und Chevron ein - Apple reduziert
Der richtige Zeitpunkt zum Ein- und Ausstieg am Aktienmarkt - Gutes Timing ist gefragt
Bitcoin steigt erstmals über 50'000 US-Dollar
Palantir-Aktie weit abgeschlagen: Palantir mit roten Zahlen
SMI geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- DAX schliesst mit Verlusten -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Santhera plant Kapitalerhöhung und Anleihen-Restrukturierung - Aktie bricht zweistellig ein
Wall Street uneins -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Novartis erhält von FDA Zulassung für Entresto bei chronischer Herzinsuffizienz - Aktie mit kleinen Abschlägen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- DAX schliesst mit Verlusten -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt gab am Mittwoch nach. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich ebenfalls in der Verlustzone. Die Wall Street zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte mit negativer Tendenz. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es am Mittwoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit