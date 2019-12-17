RiVidium Inc. (dba TripleCyber) appoints new Senior Vice President for Human Capital Division

MANASSAS, Va., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RiVidium, Inc. (dba TripleCyber), today announced that Ed Mason is appointed as RiVidium's Senior Vice President for the Human Capital Management (HCM) & Training Division, effective December 16, 2019. In this role, Ed will lead all human capital accounts across the Defense and Federal Civilian sectors, and develop innovative, integrated, and enduring human capital solutions addressing the entire personnel lifecycle. Recognizing that people are the core to any business, he emphasizes a Human Centered Design approach to continuous improvement of mission critical client programs and then measuring outcomes to assess success. Ed will report to Richard Trimber, Chief Delivery Officer (CDO).

Ed is a retired US Army Officer and Veteran with more than 20 years of experience as a senior leader whose priority is an enhanced client experience. As an entrepreneur, Ed served as an Operations Director, Sales Director, Capture Manager, Senior Strategist, and Subject Matter Expert. As a Soldier, Colonel (retired) Mason spent many years overseas, to include his last deployment with the 101st Airborne Division where he commanded a battalion in Iraq to conduct finance, postal, casualty, replacement and general human resource operations.

"Adding Ed as an executive to our team is pivotal as we position our HCM & Training Division to consistently grow as we have seen over the past few years. Ed's innovative ideas and relationships will allow us to continue to leverage our human capital footprint even stronger across all federal and civilian sectors," said Richard Trimber, RiVidium's CDO.

"I am excited to join RiVidium's team and look forward to enhancing our human capital services beyond expectation," said Ed. "I am confident this opportunity to work with the senior leadership team will drive operational excellence and exceed our clients' expectations."

Ed holds a Master's Degree in Military Strategic Studies from the Marine Corps University and a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from the University of Florida. Ed is also the Co-founder of Patriot Cruise and Salute, Inc. (PCS), a non-profit organized to safely expose Service members and Veterans of the US Armed Forces, their spouses, children, and caregivers to the world of recreational boating.

