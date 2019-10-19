+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
19.10.2019 00:20:00

RiVidium Inc. (dba TripleCyber) Appoints Archana Dhore as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

MANASSAS, Va., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RiVidium Inc. (dba TripleCyber), today announced that Archana Dhore is appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective October 1, 2019. In this role she will manage all aspects of financial management, including accounting, financial reporting, budgeting/forecasting, and corporate finances for RiVidium's four Divisions: Logistics and Financial Services, Human Capital and Training Services, Information Technology and Engineering Services, and Cyber Intelligence. Ms. Dhore will report to Manny Rivera, Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Ms. Dhore is a valuable executive who brings more than 14 years of experience in financial services. She has successfully managed all aspects of corporate billing, invoicing, subcontractor management efforts, and contract administration for multiple Government-Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs) and Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPAs).

"Archana's knowledge and experience is a significant asset in supporting RiVidium's Program Management Office (PMO) for the organization's federal, state, and local programs and projects," said Manny Rivera, President / CEO. "Archana will keep RiVidium looking to the future and with her financial acumen, will make sure we stay on the cutting edge with all we bring to our clients."

"I am excited to have joined RiVidium's team and am confident that I will able to contribute in RiVidium's success to take this company to the next level," said Dhore. "I look forward to supporting RiVidium's sustainability and helping to increase profitability."

Ms. Dhore is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds a Master's Degree in Accounting. She is also a certified Human Resource professional (PHR) and SHRM certified professional (SHRM-CP). She is an active member of VA society of CPAs and Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

About RiVidium: RiVidium, the leader in Logistics and Financial Services, Human Capital and Training Services, IT and Engineering Services, and Cyber Intelligence, offers a robust portfolio of capabilities, featuring patented cyber and security platforms as well as libraries for HCM employee decision support tools for new hires. RiVidium's technologies are accessible from any device through RiVidium's cloud support infrastructure. These technologies provide security, interactive user experience and deep analytics on user engagement. By transforming traditional methods used to communicate on the Internet, RiVidium significantly increases customer and individual security while decreasing the personal exposure footprint on the Internet.

 

SOURCE RiVidium Inc.

