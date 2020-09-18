18.09.2020 00:47:00

Riverstone Pipestone LP Files Early Warning Report Regarding Acquisition of Preferred Shares in Pipestone Energy Corp.

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Riverstone Pipestone LP ("Riverstone") acquired 52,690 convertible preferred shares (the "Preferred Shares") in the capital of Pipestone Energy Corp. (the "Company") with an initial liquidation preference per Preferred Share of $1,000 for a subscription price of $970 per Preferred Share pursuant to a non-brokered private placement from treasury. The total purchase price paid by Riverstone for the Preferred Shares was $51,109,300.

The Preferred Shares are convertible into common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"), have an initial conversion price of $0.85 per Common Share, subject to customary adjustments, and have a term of five years. The Preferred Shares entitle the holders thereof to: (a) vote on all shareholder matters alongside the other shareholders of the Company on an as-converted basis; and (b) an annual dividend of 6.5% per year that is payable quarterly in-kind, or in cash after 2 years from the date of issuance at the sole option of the Company.

Prior to this transaction, Riverstone did not beneficially own, directly or indirectly, any Preferred Shares. As of the date hereof, the 52,690 Preferred Shares acquired by Riverstone represent approximately 75.27% of all of the issued and outstanding Preferred Shares.

If, as of the date hereof, all of the Preferred Shares were converted into Common Shares in accordance with their terms, Riverstone would then own an aggregate of 61,988,235 Common Shares, representing 22.71% of all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The acquisition of the Preferred Shares by Riverstone was made for investment purposes.  Subject to applicable law, Riverstone may from time to time acquire additional securities of the Company or redeem, convert or otherwise dispose of such securities.

The address of the Company is Suite 3700, 888 – 3rd Street S.W. Calgary, AB T2P 5C5. The address of Riverstone is c/o Riverstone Netherlands BV, Herengracht 450, 1017CA Amsterdam, Netherlands.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions in which the Company is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with the Company's documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Riverstone Pipestone LP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 53.74
1.86 %
Adecco Group 52.60
1.43 %
Sika 222.60
1.14 %
Lonza Grp 563.00
0.57 %
Givaudan 4’058.00
0.15 %
ABB 23.70
-0.92 %
UBS Group 11.15
-0.98 %
Zurich Insur Gr 341.00
-1.13 %
CieFinRichemont 65.04
-1.31 %
Swiss Re 74.48
-1.32 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17.09.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ September 2020
17.09.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, BB Biotech AG, Zur Rose Group AG
17.09.20
Vontobel: US Leitzins bleibt tief - unsere Coupons hoch
17.09.20
Weekly-Hits: Nachhaltiges Anlegen – Die Zeit ist reif / AMS & Logitech – Ein spezieller Anlass
17.09.20
SMI-Aufwärtstrend in Gefahr
15.09.20
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV
11.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dow schliesst rot -- Nach Fed-Aussagen: SMI und DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit teils deutlichen Verlusten
Diese Aktien sollten im weiteren Monatsverlauf gemieden werden - wo Anleger stattdessen zugreifen sollten
Investmentlegende: Weltmärkten steht eine grosse Überraschung bevor
BaFin greift ein - bedeutet dies das Aus für Bitcoin-Automaten in Deutschland?
Fusion mit Credit Suisse wohl nicht auf Tagesordnung von UBS-Strategiesitzung
US-Notenbank Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an - Signale für noch lange lockere Geldpolitik
ARYZTA-Aktie tiefer: ARYZTA-Aktionärsgruppe löst sich auf
Grösster Börsengang 2020: Snowflake-Aktie startet mit Mega-Kurssprung an der NYSE
SMI und DAX verlassen Handel etwas fester -- Dow Jones schliesst nach Fed-Entscheid freundlich, NASDAQ tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
ARYZTA-Verwaltungsrätin Annette Flynn tritt zurück

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst rot -- Nach Fed-Aussagen: SMI und DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit teils deutlichen Verlusten
An den US-Börsen werden am Donnerstag Verluste verbucht. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten einen verlustreichen Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB