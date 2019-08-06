06.08.2019 18:07:00

Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Named Fort Myers' Best in Dermatology and Best Medical Spa in 2019

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is honored to be named Fort Myers' Best in Dermatology and Best Medical Spa in 2019 by the News Press. The News Press' Best of Fort Myers is a community elected honor given to local businesses that provide exceptional goods and services.

As part of their dedication to providing quality patient care to the Southwest Florida area, Riverchase has 4 office locations across Fort Myers. Driven by the desire to provide dermatology services at a convenient location, Riverchase continues to expand and now offers 36 convenient dermatology and cosmetic surgery locations across Florida.

About Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is one of Florida's largest and most comprehensive skin centers. Founded in Naples, Florida in 2000 by Andrew T. Jaffe, MD, FAAD, Riverchase has maintained its initial vision of providing the most comprehensive skin cancer, dermatology and cosmetic surgery services for over two decades. The caring and skilled providers at Riverchase use the latest techniques and equipment to diagnose and treat a wide range of skin disorders and cosmetic concerns. Riverchase has many convenient locations throughout Florida. For more information, visit www.RiverchaseDermatology.com.

CONTACT
Marissa Listello
Marketing Manager – Lee & Collier Counties
(239) 738-7788
mlistello@riverchasederm.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riverchase-dermatology-and-cosmetic-surgery-named-fort-myers-best-in-dermatology-and-best-medical-spa-in-2019-300897272.html

SOURCE Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

