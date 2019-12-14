RIVALS Media Announces Partnership with North American Collegiate League in conjunction with the Jon Anik MMA Charity Challenge

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rivals Media ("Rivals"), an AZ-based sports and entertainment fan engagement fundraising platform, announced a multi-year strategic partnership agreement with the North American Collegiate League ("NACL), an eSports and entertainment non-profit organization. The partnership kicks off with the Jon Anik Celebrity Challenge on December 14, 2019 featuring UFC 245. Proceeds from the challenge will benefit the JuJu Smith-Schuster Foundation, founded by former USC Trojans and current Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.

"We are excited to work with North American Collegiate League for the Jon Anik MMA Charity Challenge," said John Cioe, CEO of Rivals Media. "And, as we push toward launching our esports fan engagement platform in early 2020, the NACL will be an integral part of our growth strategy."

"The North American Collegiate League is excited to partner with Rivals Media and the Jon Anik MMA Challenge for the first and future events" stated NACL President David Chen, "We look forward to collaborating with their Live Fan Engagement Platform in esports early 2020."

The Jon Anik MMA Charity Challenge is an online fan engagement platform where fans can donate money to support JuJu Smith-Schuster's Foundation and play a live predictive game during the MMA Fights on Saturday Night. Fans and celebrities will vie for the top spot on the leaderboard by picking the winner of each fight, which round the fight will and whether it will be a Knockout, submission or decision. Past celebrity leaderboards include MMA personalities and fighters, NHL legend Jeremy Roenick, NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher, MLB World Champion and current Dodgers personality Jerry Hairston, Jr., former NBA player and coach Vinny Del Negro, as well as PGA Tour winners Matt Jones and Ted Purdy. Rivals will host another challenge with former NHL star Jeremy Roenick during the NHL Winter Classic on January 1, 2020.

About Rivals Media: Rivals Media creates online contests during live sporting and entertainment events that both engage fans and raise money for the partner charities. Fans attending live events, or participating from virtually anywhere, utilizing the Rivals Media Platform will be able to participate, engage in the live event, and compete for a chance to win a once in a lifetime experience.

About North American Collegiate League: The North American Collegiate League (NACL) is an America-based non-profit Esports and entertainment organization that hosts and streams video game tournaments and league play for collegiate Esports competitors with scholarship prizes. This serves the purpose of fostering a communal relationship between established players, those who are looking to enter the scene, and even those who do not entirely know what the Esports industry has to offer them.

About JUJU Foundation: The JuJu Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to the support of youth initiatives and lifting the spirits of those in need. The JUJU Foundation was established in 2019 by Pittsburgh Steelers and former University of Southern California WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. (wwjujufoundation.org)

SOURCE Rivals Media