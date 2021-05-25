Rivada Hires Wireless Veteran Douglas B. Lynn as CFO

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivada Networks announced today that Douglas B. Lynn will be joining the company as Chief Financial Officer, starting June 1. Lynn, who served as Sprint's Vice President for Corporate Development for 15 years until last September, brings more than two decades of wireless industry experience to the role.

"Doug played key roles in the T-Mobile-Sprint and Sprint-Softbank transactions, as well as the Virgin Mobile IPO," said Rivada CEO Declan Ganley. "He's a perfect fit for Rivada as we explore expansion and transactions in the U.S. and in other markets."

Lynn has a strong accounting background serving as the Assistant Controller for Sprint during his time there and he also brings board-level experience at publicly traded companies. He has been a leader in structuring unique transactions in the wireless industry. These include the establishment of Clearwire as a wholesale network, its subsequent absorption by Sprint, and the sale of Boost to Dish Networks as part of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger.

"The structural separation of wireless networks from their retail businesses is an important and growing trend as we transition to 5G," Lynn said. "I'm excited to work with the Rivada team as we explore opportunities around the world to help network operators maximize the return on their assets."

Rivada Networks is the inventor and developer of its patented Open Access Wholesale Wireless Networking. Rivada's technology allows networks to offer flexible and dynamic wholesale Wireless-as-a-Service and optimize 5G network utilization.

"Rivada's technology brings the efficiency and flexibility of cloud computing to wireless connectivity," CEO Ganley said. "Doug's experience and skill set will help Rivada bring its brand of Wireless-as-a-Service to the world." Ganley added: "Rivada's mission is to connect the next 50 billion devices to global 5G wireless networks. I look forward to working with Doug on that mission."

Rivada Networks is a leading architect of open access wholesale wireless networks. Its patented technology optimizes network utilization, enabling new business models for commercial wireless services, including machine-to-machine communications and the Internet of Things.

