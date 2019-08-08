|
08.08.2019 23:15:00
Ritchie Bros. reports second quarter 2019 results, raises dividend and announces interim Co-Chief Executive Officers
VANCOUVER, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE & TSX: RBA, the "Company" or "Ritchie Bros.") reported the following results for the three months ended June 30, 2019:
(All figures are presented in U.S. dollars)
Net income attributable to stockholders for Q2 2019 increased 18% to $54.0 million, and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to stockholders increased 17% to $0.49 per share, compared to the same period in 2018.
Consolidated results:
- Total revenue in Q2 2019 increased 27% to $393.2 million as compared to Q2 2018
- Service revenue in Q2 2019 increased 9% to $234.6 million as compared to Q2 2018
- Inventory sales revenue in Q2 2019 increased 68% to $158.6 million as compared to Q2 2018
- Total selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") in Q2 2019 decreased 4% to $97.7 million as compared to Q2 2018
- Operating income in Q2 2019 increased 20% to $78.0 million as compared to Q2 2018
- Cash provided by operating activities was up 49% to $160.4 million for the first half of 2019
Auctions & Marketplaces segment results:
- GTV1 in Q2 2019 increased 5% to $1.5 billion and increased 7% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange as compared to Q2 2018
- A&M total revenue in Q2 2019 increased 31% to $359.7 million as compared to Q2 2018
- Service revenue in Q2 2019 increased 12% to $201.1 million as compared to Q2 2018
- Inventory sales revenue in Q2 2019 increased 68% to $158.6 million as compared to Q2 2018
Other Services segment results:
- Other Services total revenue in Q2 2019 decreased 2% to $33.6 million as compared to Q2 2018
- Ritchie Bros. Financial Services ("RBFS") revenue in Q2 2019 increased 19% to $8.1 million as compared to Q2 2018
"We delivered impressive second quarter results driven by our highest ever Q2 GTV performance of $1.5 billion and 7% growth on a constant currency basis." said Ravi Saligram, Chief Executive Officer, Ritchie Bros. "Furthermore, our strong second quarter performance reinforced the power of our business model to achieve operating leverage and drive strong cash flow. We generated 27% total revenue growth together with disciplined cost management and achieved 20% operating income growth and record quarterly diluted earnings per share of $0.49. We are pleased that our operating free cash flow* grew 64% on a trailing twelve-month basis and we achieved an adjusted net debt* to adjusted EBITDA* ratio of 1.8 times."
Saligram continued, "our US region led our live auction performance with 10% growth fueled by the massive $94 millionColumbus, OH auction. Our global online channel had strong GTV growth from Marketplace-E up 47% in the quarter along with GovPlanet up over 200%. RBFS continues to deliver with strength posting 19% revenue growth and its 30th consecutive double-digit growth quarter."
__________________
1
Gross Transaction Value ("GTV") represents total proceeds from all items sold at the Company's live on site auctions and online marketplaces. GTV is not a measure of financial performance, liquidity, or revenue, and is not presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements.
The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to provide investors with additional information. Providing these non-GAAP measures along with GAAP measures allows for increased comparability of our ongoing performance from period to period. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this news release are labeled as "non-GAAP measure" or designated as such with an asterisk (*). Please see page 10-11 for explanations of why the Company uses these non-GAAP measures and, if applicable, the reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.
Other Company developments:
- In Q2 2019, our Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program for the repurchase of up to $100 million of our common shares over the next 12 months, which was approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange "TSX". During Q2 2019, we repurchased $42.0 million of common shares.
- Increased quarterly cash dividend by 11% to $0.20 per share
Announcement of Interim Chief Executive Officers and Promotions
The Board of Ritchie Bros. announces that Sharon Driscoll, Chief Financial Officer, and Karl Werner, President, International, have been named interim Co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company, in addition to their current roles effective October 1st concurrent with the date of Mr. Saligram's departure. Ravi will work closely with Sharon, Karl and the executive team to assure a smooth transition. The Board continues its search for a successor to Mr. Saligram as Chief Executive Officer. That search, together with the announcement of Mr. Saligram' s intention to step down from his positions at the Company, were announced on June 24, 2019. Sharon and Karl will assume their new roles on October 1, 2019.
Ritchie Bros. also announced the following appointments and promotions:
- Jeff Jeter who was recently appointed President, Upstream and Emerging Businesses, North America will now also assume responsibility for digital operations. He will continue to play an important role in accelerating momentum behind key growth initiatives including oversight of North American strategic accounts, the Government business and the commercial roll-out of Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions.
- Kari Taylor, currently Chief Sales Officer, U.S. Regions, will become President, US Regions, overseeing both sales and operations functions in the US.
- Kieran Holm, currently SVP, Operations Excellence & Efficiencies, will become President, Canada, responsible for all aspects of the region's sales and operations.
- Matt Ackley, currently SVP Product Management & Digital Marketing will become Chief Marketing Officer responsible for the entire Marketing function including digital product management and the global development of Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions.
Jeff, Kari, Kieran and Matt will continue reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer.
Erik Olsson Appointed Vice Chair of Board of Directors
- The Company also announced that Erik Olsson, a Director of the Company since 2013, has been named Vice Chairman of the Board as part of the Board's succession process. Ms. Briscoe will continue as Board Chair through May 2020 and intends to remain on the Board of Directors through 2021.
Saligram concluded, "It has been a privilege and an honor to lead the transformation of Ritchie Bros. I am highly confident about our future growth prospects given our outstanding management team, technology enabled platform driving significant network effects, and ability to penetrate all segments of the market with a full suite of multi-channel solutions and portfolio of growth initiatives. I firmly believe that Sharon and Karl in collaboration with the executive team will successfully guide Ritchie Bros. during this interim period in executing our strategic plan to drive growth and add shareholder value while continuing to keep the customer at the heart of everything we do. I would like to express my sincere thanks to all our employees for their support and I am optimistic that our best days are ahead of us."
Financial Overview
(Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
% Change
% Change
(in U.S. $000's, except EPS)
2019
2018
2019 over
2019
2018
2019 over 2018
Service revenue:
Commissions
$
134,466
$
124,697
8%
$
226,746
$
225,991
- %
Fees
100,140
89,649
12%
180,232
164,371
10%
Total service revenue
234,606
214,346
9%
406,978
390,362
4%
Inventory sales revenue
158,616
94,184
68%
289,673
178,346
62%
Total revenue
393,222
308,530
27%
696,651
568,708
22%
Service revenue as a % of total revenue
59.7%
69.5%
(980) bps
58.4%
68.6%
(1020) bps
Inventory sales revenue as a % of total revenue
40.3%
30.5%
980 bps
41.6%
31.4%
1020 bps
Costs of services
50,268
43,033
17%
86,337
79,690
8%
Cost of inventory sold
149,818
81,702
83%
270,293
157,493
72%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
97,714
101,259
(4)%
192,898
198,729
(3)%
Operating expenses
315,252
243,735
29%
585,093
471,040
24%
Cost of inventory sold as a % of operating expenses
47.5%
33.5%
1400 bps
46.2%
33.4%
1280 bps
Operating income
77,970
64,795
20%
111,558
97,668
14%
Operating income margin
19.8%
21.0%
(120) bps
16.0%
17.2%
(120) bps
Net income attributable to stockholders
54,036
45,717
18%
72,200
62,855
15%
Diluted earnings per share attributable to stockholders
$
0.49
$
0.42
17%
$
0.66
$
0.58
14%
Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders (non-GAAP measure)
$
0.49
$
0.42
17%
$
0.66
$
0.58
14%
Effective tax rate
22.1%
16.5%
560 bps
23.4%
18.5%
490 bps
Total GTV
1,497,757
1,426,412
5%
2,672,438
2,587,124
3%
Service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate
15.7%
15.0%
70 bps
15.2%
15.1%
10 bps
Inventory sales revenue as a % of total GTV- Mix
10.6%
6.6%
400 bps
10.8%
6.9%
390 bps
Segment Overview
(in U.S $000's)
Three months ended June 30, 2019
Six months ended June 30, 2019
A&M
Other
Consolidated
A&M
Other
Consolidated
Service revenue
$
201,050
$
33,556
$
234,606
$
344,487
$
62,491
$
406,978
Inventory sales revenue
158,616
-
158,616
289,673
-
289,673
Total revenue
359,666
33,556
393,222
634,160
62,491
696,651
Ancillary and logistical service expenses
-
16,472
16,472
-
30,231
30,231
Other costs of services
32,551
1,245
33,796
53,368
2,738
56,106
Cost of inventory sold
149,818
-
149,818
270,293
-
270,293
SG&A expenses
91,466
6,248
97,714
180,648
12,250
192,898
Segment profit
$
85,831
$
9,591
$
95,422
$
129,851
$
17,272
$
147,123
Total GTV
1,497,757
N/A
N/A
2,672,438
N/A
N/A
A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate
13.4%
N/A
N/A
12.9%
N/A
N/A
(in U.S $000's)
Three months ended June 30, 2018
Six months ended June 30, 2018
A&M
Other
Consolidated
A&M
Other
Consolidated
Service revenue
$
180,067
$
34,279
$
214,346
$
328,472
$
61,890
$
390,362
Inventory sales revenue
94,184
-
94,184
178,346
-
178,346
Total revenue
274,251
34,279
308,530
506,818
61,890
568,708
Ancillary and logistical service expenses
-
19,980
19,980
-
34,560
34,560
Other costs of services
21,381
1,672
23,053
42,829
2,301
45,130
Cost of inventory sold
81,702
-
81,702
157,493
-
157,493
SG&A expenses
95,959
5,300
101,259
188,961
9,768
198,729
Segment profit
$
75,209
$
7,327
$
82,536
$
117,535
$
15,261
$
132,796
Total GTV
1,426,412
N/A
N/A
2,587,124
N/A
N/A
A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate
12.6%
N/A
N/A
12.7%
N/A
N/A
Consolidated Performance Overview
GTV increased 5% to $1.5 billion and increased 7% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange. GTV from live on site auctions increased 5% to $1.3 billion and GTV from online marketplaces increased 5% to $236.6 million.
Total revenue increased 27% to $393.2 million with Service revenue growth of 9% and Inventory sales revenue growth of 68%. During the quarter, there was a large dispersal of pipeline equipment as part of the $94 millionColumbus, Ohio auction held in June 2019.
Service revenue growth of 9% was driven by an 8% improvement in commissions revenue and a 12% increase in fee revenue. The increase in commissions revenue was primarily due to the Columbus, Ohio auction in the U.S. where the Company saw higher guarantee commission rate performance and improved straight commission rate in the International region. The increase in fee revenue was driven primarily by full implementation of the buyer fees harmonization in June 2019, higher proportion of low value lots, and fees earned from RBFS.
Inventory sales revenue increased 68% led by the Columbus, Ohio auction, GovPlanet revenue growth from the non-rolling stock program, and a higher volume of inventory sales contracts in the International region.
Costs of services increased 17% to $50.3 million. The increase was primarily driven by a one-time fee paid to an unrelated third party in connection with a large dispersal of pipeline equipment at the Columbus, Ohio auction, on-going costs to support the growth of GovPlanet operations and overall cost growth in-line with the Company's service revenue growth.
Cost of inventory increased 83% to $149.8 million partially due to the overall increase in inventory sales volume as well as the trailing effect of selling through some lower performing inventory packages acquired in the previous quarter within our International region.
Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses decreased 4% to $97.7 million primarily due to foreign exchange fluctuations, lower compensation expense in the US and a decrease in professional fees, partially offset by on-going incremental costs related to the GovPlanet non-rolling stock program, and to support the growth in RBFS.
Foreign exchange had an unfavourable impact on total revenue and a favourable impact on expenses. These impacts were primarily due to the fluctuations in the Euro and Canadian exchange rates relative to the U.S. dollar.
Net income attributable to stockholders increased 18% to $54.0 million. The increase was primarily due to higher operating income coupled with lower net interest expenses, partially offset by higher taxes due to an increase in the effective tax rate.
Primarily for the same reasons noted above, diluted EPS attributable to stockholders increased 17% to $0.49 per share compared to $0.42 per share in Q2 2018.
Dividend Information
Quarterly dividend
The Company declared on August 7, 2019, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share payable on September 18, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 28, 2019.
Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call
Ritchie Bros. is hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, at 8am Pacific time / 11 am Eastern time / 4pm GMT on August 9, 2019. The replay of the webcast will be available through September 9, 2019.
Conference call and webcast details are available at the following link:
https://investor.ritchiebros.com
About Ritchie Bros.
Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, in particular, statements regarding future financial and operational results, including growth prospects, payment of dividends and the repurchase of our common shares. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the numerous factors that influence the supply of and demand for used equipment; economic and other conditions in local, regional and global sectors; the Company's ability to successfully integrate IronPlanet, and to receive the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition; and the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is available on the SEC, SEDAR, and Company websites. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements.
GTV and Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
GTV and Condensed Consolidated Income Statements – Second Quarter
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
(in U.S. $000's, except EPS)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
% Change
% Change
2019
2018
2018 over 2017
2019
2018
2018 over 2017
GTV
$
1,497,757
$
1,426,412
5%
$
2,672,438
$
2,587,124
3%
Revenues:
Service revenues
$
234,606
$
214,346
9%
$
406,978
$
390,362
4%
Revenue from inventory sales
158,616
94,184
68%
289,673
178,346
62%
Total revenues
393,222
308,530
27%
696,651
568,708
22%
Operating expenses:
Costs of services
50,268
43,033
17%
86,337
79,690
8%
Cost of inventory sold
149,818
81,702
83%
270,293
157,493
72%
SG&A expenses
97,714
101,259
(4)%
192,898
198,729
(3)%
Acquisition-related costs
38
1,399
(97)%
707
3,032
(77)%
Depreciation and amortization expenses
17,112
16,537
3%
34,227
32,728
5%
Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment
(101)
(271)
(63)%
(250)
(616)
(59)%
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
403
76
430%
881
(16)
5606%
Total operating expenses
315,252
243,735
29%
585,093
471,040
24%
Operating income
77,970
64,795
20%
111,558
97,668
14%
Interest expense
(10,117)
(10,937)
(7)%
(20,933)
(22,247)
(6)%
Other, net
1,679
900
87%
3,718
1,813
105%
Income before income taxes
69,532
54,758
27%
94,343
77,234
22%
Income tax expense
15,401
9,031
71%
22,040
14,300
54%
Net income
$
54,131
$
45,727
18%
$
72,303
$
62,934
15%
Net income attributable to:
Stockholders
$
54,036
$
45,717
18%
$
72,200
$
62,855
15%
Non-controlling interests
95
10
850%
103
79
30%
$
54,131
$
45,727
18%
$
72,303
$
62,934
15%
Earnings per share attributable
to stockholders:
Basic
$
0.50
$
0.42
19%
$
0.66
$
0.58
14%
Diluted
$
0.49
$
0.42
17%
$
0.66
$
0.58
14%
Weighted average number of share outstanding:
Basic
108,707,708
107,864,030
1%
108,725,871
107,610,679
1%
Diluted
109,942,768
109,019,708
1%
109,982,763
108,832,776
1%
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share data)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
210,429
$
237,744
Restricted cash
128,565
67,823
Trade and other receivables
338,618
129,257
Inventory
78,829
113,294
Other current assets
64,149
49,055
Income taxes receivable
6,671
6,365
Total current assets
827,261
603,538
Property, plant and equipment
473,036
486,599
Other non-current assets
144,877
29,395
Intangible assets
239,761
245,622
Goodwill
672,505
671,594
Deferred tax assets
17,668
15,648
Total assets
$
2,375,108
$
2,052,396
Liabilities and Equity
Auction proceeds payable
$
458,116
$
203,503
Trade and other payables
175,735
201,255
Income taxes payable
5,384
2,312
Short-term debt
8,010
19,896
Current portion of long-term debt
18,235
13,126
Total current liabilities
665,480
440,092
Long-term debt
686,694
698,172
Other non-current liabilities
147,454
41,980
Deferred tax liabilities
38,582
35,519
Total liabilities
1,538,210
1,215,763
Commitments
Contingencies
Contingently redeemable performance
share units
1,049
923
Stockholders' equity:
Share capital:
Common stock; no par value, unlimited shares
authorized, issued and outstanding shares:
107,836,674 (December 31, 2018: 108,682,030)
150,585
181,780
Additional paid-in capital
54,633
56,885
Retained earnings
680,915
648,255
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(55,449)
(56,277)
Stockholders' equity
830,684
830,643
Non-controlling interest
5,165
5,067
Total stockholders' equity
835,849
835,710
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,375,108
$
2,052,396
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
(Unaudited)
Six months ended June 30,
2019
2018
Cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities:
Net income
$
72,303
$
62,934
Adjustments for items not affecting cash:
Depreciation and amortization expenses
34,227
32,728
Stock option compensation expense
3,199
4,483
Equity-classified PSU expense
5,903
6,261
Deferred income tax expense
1,056
922
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss
(51)
92
Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment
(250)
(616)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,765
2,073
Other, net
6,167
(4,263)
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities
36,036
3,244
Net cash provided by operating activities
160,355
107,858
Investing activities:
Property, plant and equipment additions
(4,618)
(5,802)
Intangible asset additions
(12,175)
(12,273)
Proceeds on disposition of property, plant and equipment
583
1,633
Other, net
(1,000)
(4,674)
Net cash used in investing activities
(17,210)
(21,116)
Financing activities:
Share repurchase
(42,012)
-
Dividends paid to stockholders
(39,160)
(36,588)
Issuances of share capital
4,124
18,049
Payment of withholding taxes on issuance of shares
(4,915)
(3,357)
Proceeds from short-term debt
12,879
308
Repayment of short-term debt
(24,985)
(3,372)
Repayment of long-term debt
(14,514)
(56,555)
Repayment of finance lease obligations
(2,937)
(1,774)
Other, net
-
(1,176)
Net cash used in financing activities
(111,520)
(84,465)
Effect of changes in foreign currency rates on
cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
1,802
(4,113)
Increase
33,427
(1,836)
Beginning of period
305,567
331,116
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
338,994
$
329,280
Selected Data
(Unaudited)
Industrial live on site auction metrics
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
% Change
% Change
2019
2018
2019 over 2018
2019
2018
2019 over 2018
Number of consignors at industrial auctions
17,450
14,700
19%
29,000
25,450
14%
Number of bidder registrations at industrial auctions
200,250
141,500
42%
343,250
260,500
32%
Number of buyers at industrial auctions
43,500
36,350
20%
74,250
65,350
14%
Number of lots at industrial auctions
120,500
103,500
16%
206,750
184,500
12%
Non-GAAP Measures
This news release references to non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.
The non-GAAP measure diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items which are after-tax effects of significant non-recurring items that management does not consider to be part of the normal operating results, such as acquisition-related costs, management reorganization costs, and certain other items, which the Company refers to as 'adjusting items'.
There were no adjusting items in Q2 2019 or in the comparative prior year period, and, accordingly, diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* was equal to diluted EPS attributable to stockholders, the most comparable GAAP measure in the consolidated income statements, for Q2 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA* and Adjusted Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA* Reconciliation
The Company believe that comparing adjusted net debt/adjusted EBITDA* on a trailing 12-month basis for different financial periods provides useful information about the performance of the Company's operations as an indicator of the amount of time it would take the Company to settle both the short and long-term debt. The Company does not consider this to be a measure of liquidity, which is the ability to settle only short-term obligations, but rather a measure of how well the Company funds liquidity.
The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA* and adjusted net debt*/adjusted EBITDA* to debt, cash and cash equivalents, net income, and debt as a multiple of net income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in, or calculated from, the consolidated financial statements.
(in U.S. $ millions)
As at and for the 12 months ended June 30,
% Change
2019
2018
2019 over 2018
Short-term debt
$
8.0
$
4.1
95%
Long-term debt
704.9
750.4
(6)%
Debt
712.9
754.5
(6)%
Less: cash and cash equivalents
(210.4)
(210.6)
0%
Adjusted net debt*
502.5
543.9
(8)%
Net income
$
130.9
$
110.1
19%
Add: depreciation and amortization expenses
68.1
63.3
8%
Add: interest expense
43.2
43.8
(1)%
Less: interest income
(3.6)
(2.5)
43%
Add: income tax expense
38.7
5.0
674%
Pre-tax adjusting items:
Severance and retention
1.5
2.2
(32)%
Gain on sale of equity accounted for investment
(4.9)
-
-%
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
273.9
$
221.9
23%
Debt/net income
5.4x
6.9x
(22%)
Adjusted net debt*/adjusted EBITDA*
1.8x
2.5x
(28%)
(1)
Please refer to page 10 for a summary of adjusting items during the trailing 12-months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018.
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA* is calculated by adding back depreciation and amortization expenses, interest expense, and income tax expense, and subtracting interest income from net income excluding the pre-tax effects of adjusting items.
(3)
Adjusted net debt* is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from short and long-term debt.
(4)
Adjusted net debt*/adjusted EBITDA* is calculated by dividing adjusted net debt* by adjusted EBITDA*.
Operating Free Cash Flow* ("OFCF") Reconciliation
We believe OFCF*, when compared on a trailing 12-month basis to different financial periods provides an effective measure of the cash generated by our business and provides useful information regarding cash flows remaining for discretionary return to stockholders, mergers and acquisitions, or debt reduction. Our balance sheet scorecard includes OFCF* as a performance metric. OFCF* is also an element of the performance criteria for certain annual short-term and long-term incentive awards.
The following table reconciles OFCF* to cash provided by operating activities and net capital spending, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in, or calculated from, our consolidated statements of cash flows:
(in U.S. $ millions)
12 months ended June 30,
% Change
2019
2018
2019 over 2018
Cash provided by operating activities
$
196.8
$
139.4
41%
Property, plant and equipment additions
15.7
12.3
28%
Intangible asset additions
26.1
30.7
(15)%
Proceeds on disposition of property plant and equipment
(9.5)
(4.2)
126%
Net capital spending
$
32.3
$
38.8
(17%)
OFCF*
$
164.5
$
100.6
64%
(1)
OFCF* is calculated by subtracting net capital spending from cash provided by operating activities.
Adjusting items during the trailing 12-months ended June 30, 2019 were:
Recognized in the second quarter of 2019
- There were no adjustment items recognized in the second quarter of 2019.
Recognized in the first quarter of 2019
- There were no adjustment items recognized in the first quarter of 2019.
Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018
- There were no adjustment items recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Recognized in the third quarter of 2018
- $1.5 million ($1.1 million after tax, or $0.01 per diluted share) of severance and retention costs in a corporate reorganization that followed the Acquisition;
- $4.9 million ($4.9 million after tax, or $0.04 per diluted share) due to gain on sale of an equity accounted for investment.
Adjusting items during the trailing 12-months ended June 30, 2018 were:
Recognized in the second quarter of 2018
- There were no adjustment items recognized in the second quarter of 2018.
Recognized in the first quarter of 2018
- There were no adjustment items recognized in the first quarter of 2018.
Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2017
- $2.2 million ($1.6 million after tax, or $0.02 per diluted share) of severance and retention costs in a corporate reorganization that followed the Acquisition;
- $10.1 million (or $0.10 per diluted share) benefit on remeasurement of deferred taxes due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Recognized in the third quarter of 2017
- · There were no adjustment items recognized in the third quarter of 2017.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ritchie-bros-reports-second-quarter-2019-results-raises-dividend-and-announces-interim-co-chief-executive-officers-300899017.html
SOURCE Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI schliesst mit kräftigen Zuwächsen -- DAX letztlich deutlich fester -- Wall Street stark -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende freundlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag auf grünem Terrain. Der DAX präsentierte sich stärker. Die US-Börsen legten eine bemerkenswerte Aufholjagd hin. In Asien zeigten sich die Märkte am Donnerstag mit positiven Vorzeichen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}