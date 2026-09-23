Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’006 0.4%  SPI 19’861 0.3%  Dow 51’864 -0.4%  DAX 25’651 0.3%  Euro 0.9396 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’348 0.4%  Gold 4’323 -0.7%  Bitcoin 71’014 0.5%  Dollar 0.8223 0.2%  Öl 99.1 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526On113454047Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
UBS-Aktie trotzdem im Plus: Ständerat will 90 Prozent Eigenkapital für UBS-Auslandbeteiligungen - CEO Ermotti sieht "Möglichkeit für Win-win" in Kapitalfrage
Diageo-Aktie in Rot: Joanne Wilson von WPP zur neuen Finanzchefin ernannt
Roche-Aktie stabil: Positive Phase-III-Daten zu Sefaxersen bei IgA-Nephropathie - Christophe für Verwaltungsrat vorgeschlagen
EFG International-Aktie gesucht: Einigung im Rechtsstreit mit kuwaitischem Pensionsfonds
Adyen-Aktie tiefer: Neuer Finanzchef wechselt von Klarna
Suche...

JustCo Holdings Aktie 156688980 / SGXE40121159

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

23.09.2026 09:00:11

Rising Demand Beyond Bangkok’s CBD Drives JustCo’s Expansion into Huai Khwang

JustCo Holdings
0.54 SGD -0.93%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 23/09/2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

JustCo brings its premium flexible workspace experience to Bangkok's emerging Ratchada–Huai Khwang–Rama 9 business corridor with the launch of JustCo Jubilee Prestige Tower on 30 September 2026


BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 September 2026 – JustCo Holdings Limited ("JustCo" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading Singapore-grown flexible workspace operator with an extensive Asia Pacific network, today announced a new opening in Bangkok. As Bangkok's business landscape continues to evolve, competition among office buildings is increasingly being shaped by more than location alone. Businesses are placing greater emphasis on building quality, workplace standards and the convenience, comfort and overall experience they can offer their employees.

814501-image-1-png-550x.png
JustCo brings its premium flexible workspace experience to Bangkok's emerging Ratchada–Huai Khwang–Rama 9 business corridor with the launch of JustCo Jubilee Prestige Tower on 30 September 2026

Recognising this shift, JustCo is making its first move beyond Bangkok's traditional CBD with the launch of JustCo Jubilee Prestige Tower in Huai Khwang on 30 September 2026.

Located on the 24th floor of Jubilee Prestige Tower, approximately 200 metres from MRT Huai Khwang, the new 1,199 sqm centre places JustCo at the heart of the rapidly developing Ratchada–Huai Khwang–Rama 9 corridor. The area is emerging as a well-connected business destination for companies seeking a high-quality alternative to established office districts such as Silom, Sathorn and Rama4.

Its move into Huai Khwang reflects the company's continued commitment to expanding its network into high-potential business districts where demand for premium flexible workspace is growing.

Raising the Bar for Flexible Workspace in Huai Khwang

For businesses moving into emerging districts, flexibility should not mean compromising on workplace quality.

According to Knight Frank, non-CBD locations are increasingly driving Bangkok's office market, with the Phetchaburi–Rama 9–Ratchada corridor recording the highest office occupancy among non-CBD submarkets at 83% in Q1 2026. The trend reflects growing demand for high-quality office buildings outside the traditional CBD, particularly where accessibility and employee convenience remain strong.

As more companies establish a presence in the area, businesses are looking for higher-quality offices, stronger professional environments, elevated employee experiences, and greater flexibility. Jubilee Prestige Tower is positioned to meet these changing expectations by bringing workspace, hospitality, and lifestyle together into one integrated destination.

"Bangkok is evolving, and so is where businesses choose to work. We see strong potential in Huai Khwang, Ratchada and Rama 9, where demand for quality office space is growing," said Mr. Kong Wan Long, Chief Commercial Officer, JustCo. "With Jubilee Prestige Tower, we are bringing the JustCo experience to a new business community — combining a strategic location, premium design, professional service and the flexibility to support businesses as they grow. We are raising the standard for flexible workspace in this part of Bangkok."

Developed by Asset World Corporation (AWC), Thailand's leading developer of integrated lifestyle destinations, the building redefines the traditional office experience by extending the Co-living concept from The Empire Tower into a single destination where work, hospitality, and lifestyle meet. It stands as the only office on Ratchadapisek Road offering tenants access to 5-star hotel services and exclusive privileges.

Completing this workplace ecosystem, JustCo provides a full spectrum of flexible office solutions, ranging from standard fitted spaces and semi-fitted units to fully furnished, move-in-ready offices. This allows companies of all sizes, from growing teams to full-floor occupiers, to scale seamlessly within a single destination.

Where Thai Heritage Meets the Modern Workplace

In collaboration with Asset World Corporation (AWC), JustCo's workspace at Jubilee Prestige Tower has been thoughtfully designed to reflect both modern workplace needs and Thailand's rich cultural identity.

The centre's interior draws inspiration from Thai textiles and traditional craftsmanship, reinterpreted through a contemporary workplace aesthetic. The result is a distinctive setting that honors local heritage while delivering the sophisticated, hospitality-inspired experience JustCo is known for across Asia.

The centre offers a full suite of flexible solutions, including private offices, hot desks, meeting rooms, phone booths and collaborative zones. Members enjoy the signature service standards of a fully managed JustCo space, alongside access to an expansive network spanning 14 key cities across Asia.

This new Huai Khwang location is in line with the Group's expansion plan as stated in its recent IPO plans when it listed on the Singapore Exchange Mainboard earlier this year. As at June 2026, the Group has 57 operational centres, with a further 21 in the committed pipeline.

Pre-Leasing Now Open Ahead of 30 September Launch

JustCo Jubilee Prestige Tower opens on 30 September 2026, with pre-leasing and special introductory rates now available.

To book a private tour or enquire, visit JustCo Jubilee Prestige Tower or call 02-039-5990.

Hashtag: #JustCo
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About JustCo Group

JustCo is a platform building the future of work across Asia Pacific. Our vision is to be the global benchmark for flexible workspace by creating connected ecosystems where people, businesses and communities can thrive.

Through our portfolio of brands, including The Collective, JustCo and the boring office, we support organisations of all sizes, from startups and SMEs to multinational corporations, with flexible workspace solutions across multiple cities and markets.

Beyond workspace, JustCo helps businesses scale faster through flexibility, operational simplicity and access to a regional network. For landlords, we transform buildings into vibrant business destinations that attract demand, enhance asset performance and create long-term value.

Together with our members, partners and landlords, we are building an ecosystem that connects work, business, learning, wellness and community, enabling people and organisations to grow and succeed.

For more information, visit: www.justcoglobal.com

225647
News Source: JustCo

23/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Sandoz - Rückkehr und Rückenwind

Seit Anfang Woche darf sich der Generikahersteller „SMI-Mitglied“ nennen. Zum Indexaufstieg macht sich die Sandoz-Aktie daran, einen kurzfristigen Abwärtstrend zu knacken.

Weiterlesen!

Analysen zu JustCo Holdings Limited Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

finpension auf Wachstumskurs: Banklizenz, Hypotheken & KI – Beat Bühlmann im BX Morningcall

finpension wächst weiter und plant bereits den nächsten Entwicklungsschritt: Aus dem ursprünglich stark auf Vorsorge ausgerichteten Anbieter soll langfristig ein umfassender digitaler Finanzdienstleister werden. Eine angestrebte Banklizenz sowie Sparkonten und Hypotheken sollen dabei das Angebot erweitern.

Im Gespräch mit David Kunz und François Bloch erklärt Beat Bühlmann, Verwaltungsratspräsident von finpension, wie das Unternehmen weiterwachsen will und welche Rolle Technologie dabei spielt. Künstliche Intelligenz verändert bereits die Kundensuche, Softwareentwicklung und interne Prozesse – gleichzeitig bleibt die persönliche Beratung ein Thema.

Ausserdem geht es um ETF-Sparpläne, Vorsorge und Pensionskassen, die langfristigen Pläne von finpension und die Frage, warum der Wettbewerbsdruck auf traditionelle Schweizer Banken weiter zunehmen könnte.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

finpension auf Wachstumskurs: Banklizenz, Hypotheken & KI – Beat Bühlmann im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

09:23 SMI gönnt sich Verschnaufpause
09:00 finpension auf Wachstumskurs: Banklizenz, Hypotheken & KI – Beat Bühlmann im BX Morningcall
09:00 UBS Logo Gaming: GTA VI und das Milliardenpotenzial der Branche
22.09.26 Logo WHS Infineon vor dem Comeback? KI-Boom trifft Auto-Schwäche
22.09.26 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf SMG Swiss Marketplace Group AG
22.09.26 RWE: Wird aus dem Versorger ein europäischer Energie-Infrastrukturplayer?
22.09.26 Marktüberblick: Techwerte im Rallymodus
15.09.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Partners Group
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’507.95 19.94 SSBLXU
Short 14’819.74 13.75 SL4BRU
Short 15’370.75 8.89 SGB5HU
SMI-Kurs: 14’005.70 23.09.2026 09:15:40
Long 13’359.28 19.25 SPB9EU
Long 13’080.71 13.96 S4BF7U
Long 12’501.31 8.89 SDDBDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall gibt am Dienstagnachmittag ab
Bitcoin und Ethereum ziehen kräftig an - diese Signale sprechen für das Ende der Krypto-Baisse
UBS-Aktie schwächer: Positionspapier gegen zu strenge Kapitalregeln - Einigung im niederländischen Altfall von Credit Suisse
ATX-Wert voestalpine-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem voestalpine-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient
Bitcoin vor dem Asien-Boom? Metaplanet-Chef sieht neuen Zyklus
Nestlé-Aktie robust: Russland-Geschäft wird trotz Zwangsverwaltung normal weitergeführt
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im Sinkflug: Was Analysten Anlegern jetzt empfehlen
SPI-Papier Idorsia-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Idorsia von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen
Morning Briefing - International
Moderna-Aktie nach positiven Studienaussichten im Höhenflug: Rückschläge für BioNTech-Anleger voraus?

Top-Rankings

KW 38: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 38: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 38: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.