18.02.2020 10:32:00

Rishikul Yogshala's Yoga Teacher Training and Yoga Retreat in India and Nepal Welcomes All Students in 2020

RISHIKESH, India, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rishikul Yogshala has delightfully declared its Yoga Teacher training programs and salubrious yoga retreats in India and Nepal for the year 2020.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8693351-rishikul-yogshala-india-nepal-yoga-2020/.

Rishikul Yogshala with its open arms invites yoga seekers from around the globe to come and immerse in the beautiful practice of yoga, and get to deepen personal knowledge and experience purifying energies to live a healthy lifestyle. The aim is to let students walk into a healthier life, and since 2010, Rishikul Yogshala has been helping and molding its students towards a better lifestyle and living. The vigilantly designed schedule and curriculum of the school allows yogis to go deep into their practice. Here the yoga fanatics can discover their own journey by using the knowledge, techniques, tools, and space that they will get through meditation, intense yoga sessions, spiritual practices, and extensive yoga retreats.

Rishikul Yogshala offers 200 hour, 300 hour and 500 hour yoga teacher training, along with various kinds of retreats that will allow yogis to transform, grow, and develop in their personal fields. The first 200-hour program is considered as the foundational stage from where the yogis take their first step into their beautiful journey. The main focus of this training is to develop a strong base through asanas, meditation, alignments, adjustments, philosophies, and pranayama. The next in line is the 300-hour teacher training program, which helps to advance the practice and knowledge for higher level. For almost 10 years, the schools has been providing its learners excellent experiences, authentic deep-rooted programs, nourishing yet delicious food, and decent Vedic style accommodation with a hygienic environment.

The devoutly determined team, built upon the grounds of respect, personal growth, faith, and deep relationships is pleased to be a part of this organization. Rishikul Yogshala provides its trainees with the best gurus who offer an insight into deep-rooted yoga and how it helps mould people lives by uplifting the spirit, improving the mind, and making the body healthier.

About Rishikul Yogshala

Rishikul Yogshala is honored to help the yogis aspire their dreams, and for almost 10 years, guiding the students towards a better future. The Yoga Alliance approved school has earned huge admiration for its well-qualified mentors, carefully designed curriculum, and well-defined amenities. It is an excellent place for all the yoga fanatics who are thoughtfully looking towards changing their life into a healthy one by achieving peace, calmness and good health.

 

 

Be The Best Yoga Practitioner and Teacher with in-depth understanding of Yoga (PRNewsfoto/Rishikul Yogshala)

 

Contact: 
info@rishikulyogshala.org 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rishikul-yogshalas-yoga-teacher-training-and-yoga-retreat-in-india-and-nepal-welcomes-all-students-in-2020-301006433.html

SOURCE Rishikul Yogshala

;