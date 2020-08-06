06.08.2020 04:00:00

Risen Energy opens the new age of 600W+ modules

NINGBO, China, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy, the world's leading provider of solar technology, launched its latest Titan series of PV modules, the 600W+ G6 modules of low voltage and high capacity, at a technology trends seminar on 210mm silicon wafers on July 23.

The new Titan G6 module, based on the 210mm large-size silicon wafers and with a highest capacity of 660W, has been released only less than half a year after the last G5 series of 500W+. According to Liu Yafeng, Risen Energy's Senior Director of R&D, the G6 module comes with all the excellent features of G5. It has adopted the non-destructive cutting and high-density packaging technologies, as well as the multi-busbar design and the 6*10 half-cut cell design. These technologies brought significant improvements to the anti-cracking and anti-hot spot performance of modules, while also reducing the Balance of System (BOS) costs.

Dr Huang Qiang, Vice President of Risen Energy, said at the seminar that modules of large-size and high capacity have been the latest trend and have posed opportunities for the PV industry. The innovation in technologies drives the rapid growth of module capacity and efficiency. The rise of 210mm large-size silicon wafers makes high capacity of 500W+ possible. "At a time when grid parity for the PV industry has been reached, the crucial topic for now is to find ways to reduce the cost. It is in the core of your competitive edge," said Huang, "The staggering rise of capacity for modules from 400W to 600W is a groundbreaking achievement for PV industry."

At the seminar, Liu gave a detailed introduction of the new series' excellent performance. With a size of 2172*1303*25mm and height of 31.5kg, the module has an open-circuit voltage of 41.4V and a short-circuit current of 18.5A. It has an efficiency up to 21.2%. The innovative feature of low voltage and high capacity, according to Liu, has done an impressive job in lowering the BOS cost. In terms of anti-hot spot performance, the 600W module is able to reduce the risk of hot spots by 17.7%, which are mainly caused by defects in cell and related to the volume of currents. Liu added that the 600W modules combined with tracking support will reduce the BOS cost by 12.17% and the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) by 9.51%.

Risen Energy unveiled its 500W module series in December 2019 to the global market, heralding an era of PV 5.0. On July 9th, an alliance for creating an open ecology of innovation for 600W+ modules was founded and Risen Energy is one of its members. The alliance aims to integrate efforts and resources in sectors of the industrial chain including R&D, manufacturing and application. By setting up standards, products and systems based on a platform of new technology, the alliance strives to make the value of 600W+ modules and solutions the most relevant and successful in application.

Related Links:
http://www.risenenergy.com

SOURCE Risen Energy Co., Ltd

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 44.58
1.66 %
The Swatch Grp 194.50
0.93 %
UBS Group 11.08
0.68 %
CieFinRichemont 57.10
0.56 %
CS Group 10.06
0.45 %
Swiss Re 71.26
-0.70 %
Roche Hldg G 317.25
-1.20 %
Nestle 107.82
-1.23 %
Swisscom 487.60
-1.24 %
Novartis 75.95
-1.48 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

05.08.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
05.08.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
05.08.20
Implications of US Borrowing $3 Trillion in H1 2020
05.08.20
SMI schaltet wieder einen Gang zurück
04.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Roche Holding AG, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Leonteq AG
03.08.20
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV
31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.08.20
Schroders: Wie gehen Unternehmen mit ihren Mitarbeitern in der Covid-19-Krise um?
03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
mehr
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krisen-Profiteur: So weit kann es für den Goldpreis laut Analysten noch gehen
SIX bietet weltweit erstes aktiv verwaltetes Krypto-ETP zum Handel an
Wall Street stärker -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel mehrheitlich fester
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100 - Aktie springt an
SEC-Formular offenbart: Buffett stockt Beteiligung an Bank of America auf
Disney-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Walt Disney überrascht mit Gewinn, patzt aber beim Umsatz
Apple-Aktiensplit zum Monatsende: Folgen für den Dow Jones-Index
Beyond Meat legt wenig überraschende Zahlen vor - Beyond Meat-Aktie gibt nach
Bitcoin Suisse will frühestens in zwei Jahren an die Börse - "Security Token Offering" 2021 geplant
ABB-Aktionär Cevian senkt Beteiligung leicht - ABB-Aktie dreht ins Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street stärker -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel mehrheitlich fester
Die US-Märkte zeigen sich am Mittwoch auf grünem Terrain. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch mit schwächerer Tendenz. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich in der Gewinnzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB