22.04.2020 06:28:00

Risen Energy achieves strong results for 2019 with revenue increasing over 47%

NINGBO, China, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese PV leader Risen Energy Co., Ltd. (300118.SZ) disclosed its financial results for 2019 on the evening of April 17, 2020, local time. During the reporting period, the company recorded a total operating revenue of 14.404 billion yuan (approx. US$2.03 billion), an increase of 47.7% from the previous year. Net profit attributable to shareholders reached 974 million yuan (approx. US$137 million), soaring 319.01% when compared to 2018. Basic earnings per share stood at 1.11 yuan (approx. US$0.16). The company plans to pay a dividend of 2 yuan (approx. US$0.28) per 10 shares (tax included).

The company attributed positive 2019 results to six core competitive forces:

  • Science-based strategic decision-making and efficient strategy implementation capabilities;
  • Market-oriented approach to R&D, coupled with a comprehensive R&D system;
  • Ongoing innovation in technological processes and in efficiencies related to quality assurance;
  • A global marketing network backed by a comprehensive operational structure;
  • Robust operational efficiency and healthy financial structure;
  • PV industry clusters supported by convenient transportation options.

Risen Energy said the company will continue to drive customer-centric innovation, respond to market needs and optimize its product mix with the aim of promoting grid parity, enhancing its already comprehensive strength and expanding capacity. In line with a growth strategy of consolidating its presence in both the new energy and new materials sectors, the company plans to focus on strengthening its core competitiveness in technological R&D, product promotion, process improvement, lean manufacturing and cost control. Risen Energy's next steps include an increased focus on PV manufacturing, power station investment and construction, new materials, energy storage and LED lighting.

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 164.60
2.49 %
Roche Hldg G 335.70
0.36 %
Givaudan 3’282.00
-0.24 %
Lonza Grp 418.00
-1.55 %
Adecco Group 41.33
-1.62 %
ABB 16.51
-3.96 %
CS Group 7.63
-4.31 %
The Swatch Grp 188.40
-4.56 %
UBS Group 8.99
-4.68 %
Swiss Re 70.36
-10.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

21.04.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
21.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
21.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
21.04.20
Stimmung leicht gedämpft
20.04.20
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.04.20
Die „Big Eight“ und die Abhängigkeit ihrer Währungen von Rohstoffpreisen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
16.04.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
mehr
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie leicht im Plus: US-Zulassung für Testverfahren zur Krebserkennung
Analyst: Der Goldpreis dürfte noch in diesem Jahr auf ein neues Rekordhoch steigen
US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI und DAX zum Handelsende von starken Verlusten geprägt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich tiefer
Shell, BP, Eni & Co.: Anleger meiden Öl- und Energieaktien nach Preissturz
Swiss Re meldet Finma SST-Quote über Zielwert - Aktie legt zu
Credit Suisse-Aktie klar im Minus: Ethos lehnt CS-Vergütungen ab und stellt sich gegen Wiederwahl von VRP Rohner
Coca-Cola-Aktie verliert: Gewinnplus trotz Corona-Auswirkungen
SNB dürfte im ersten Quartal Verlust von rund 30 Milliarden Franken ausweisen
Sulzer-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Sulzer setzt Prognose trotz mehr Bestellungen im Q1 aus
Swatch- und Richemont-Aktien stark unter Druck: Uhrenexporte brechen im März um rund einen Viertel ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI und DAX zum Handelsende von starken Verlusten geprägt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex folgten am Dienstag den negativen Vorgaben aus den USA und Asien. Die Wall Street wies kräftige Abschläge aus. Auch an den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB