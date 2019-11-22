RISE Announces Agenda for National Summit on Social Determinants of Health and Virtual Attendance Option

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RISE is excited to announce that the final agenda for The RISE National Summit on Social Determinants of Health is now available.

The summit is designed for professionals involved with community-based organizations (CBOs), payers, hospitals/health systems, funders, manufacturers and government entities coming together to operationalize and achieve sustainability in SDoH programs.

This year's event takes place on March 15-17, 2020, at the Omni Nashville Hotel, but a virtual attendance option is available for those unable to travel to Nashville. The summit includes pre-conference workshops on Sunday, March 15, that focus on CBO readiness, speaking the same language and development of SDoH roadmaps, and an invitation-only Executive Think Tank, convening executives in the SDoH space. The main conference features two full days of presentations, panel discussions, and case examples that offer lessons and best practices to launch SDoH initiatives.

"At RISE, our mission is to enable cross-sector collaboration by bringing stakeholders across the ecosystem together in an open and non-competitive environment to drive social good," said Marina Adamsky, executive director, production, at RISE.

Conference highlights include a panel discussion on how to develop and maintain cross-sector partnerships; a keynote fireside chat with an official from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services; and a discussion on health equity, policy, and public health intersecting with the private sector.

"I am most excited about our lineup of speakers representing various constituents across the health care ecosystem, a stellar program focused on cross-sector collaboration with other themes in emerging technologies, use of data, funding and financing, as well as sessions aimed at providing attendees with a roadmap to operationalize and scale SDoH initiatives," said Adamsky. "The ideas, insights shared, and connections made at this summit have the power to transform the health care industry and drive outcomes for the most vulnerable populations."

For more information on The RISE National Summit on Social Determinants of Health and to download the complete agenda, click here .

About RISE

RISE is the premier community for health care professionals who aspire to meet the extraordinary challenges posed by the emerging landscape of accountable care and government health care reform. Recognized industry-wide as the number one source for information on risk adjustment and quality improvement within health care, RISE strives to serve the community on four fronts: networking, education, industry intelligence and career development. https://risehealth.org/about-rise/



