+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++ -w-
03.05.2020 21:00:00

Rise Against Hunger Goes Live! For #GivingTuesdayNow

RALEIGH, N.C., May 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Due to COVID-19, non-profits including Rise Against Hunger have been unable to proceed as normal with fundraising events. Rise Against Hunger engages more than 400,000 volunteers each year to make a hands-on impact through meal packaging events, but in the midst of the health crisis, 500+ events have been postponed or canceled. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is also causing the number of people facing hunger to increase globally, and the UN has reported that the number of people facing hunger could double in 2020, making hunger relief more important than ever. To continue the organization's hunger relief efforts, Rise Against Hunger is engaging supporters and fundraising virtually with Rise Against Hunger Goes Live!

Rise Against Hunger Goes Live is a 5-hour, telethon-style virtual event happening on #GivingTuesdayNow, May 5 from noon to 5 p.m. ET. The broadcast will feature educational updates and impact highlights through interviews with Rise Against Hunger's founder, CEO and partners representing the work in Haiti, India, Somalia, the Philippines, Yemen and more.

"Engaging volunteers around the globe is absolutely critical to our mission to end hunger by 2030," says Barry Mattson, Rise Against Hunger CEO. "We are so excited to bring the spirit of our Rise Against Hunger Experience volunteer events to our supporters' screens and to engage a vast network of Hunger Champions to make an incredible impact on this global day of giving."

Rise Against Hunger has four pathways to end hunger: nourishing lives by supporting nutrition-based safety net programs, empowering communities through agricultural development and business training initiatives, responding to emergencies through distributing food and aid to those affected by disasters and crises, and growing the movement to end hunger by encouraging volunteerism and advocacy. In 2019, Rise Against Hunger meals nourished more than 1,790,000 lives around the world.

About Rise Against Hunger
Rise Against Hunger, an international hunger relief organization, aims to show the world that it is, in fact, possible to end hunger by the year 2030. With 28 U.S. locations and five international offices, the organization is committed to nourishing lives, providing emergency aid, empowering communities and growing the hunger movement. Rise Against Hunger has facilitated volunteer meal packaging of more than 537 million meals to be distributed to countries around the world. To find out more about Rise Against Hunger's efforts to end hunger worldwide, please visit http://www.riseagainsthunger.org.

 

SOURCE Rise Against Hunger

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 433.10
2.46 %
Givaudan 3’233.00
-0.31 %
LafargeHolcim 40.04
-1.01 %
Nestle 101.90
-1.05 %
Sika 159.70
-1.24 %
UBS Group 10.34
-4.17 %
The Swatch Grp 193.15
-5.04 %
CS Group 8.73
-5.21 %
Swiss Re 69.66
-5.53 %
Swiss Life Hldg 341.90
-6.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Das Paradoxon zwischen Konjunkturhilfen und Verschuldung - CME Group
30.04.20
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV
30.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Clariant AG
30.04.20
Vontobel: Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
30.04.20
SMI-Schwergewichte machen den Spielverderber
30.04.20
Weekly Hits: Fintech – Beschleunigte Disruption / Goldminen – Verwerfungen als Chance
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Schroders: Five key developments in EM debt in the coronavirus crisis
29.04.20
Q&A: Could now be the time to invest in healthcare?
29.04.20
Schroders: So erkennen Anleger Greenwasher
mehr
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Coronavirus: USA erteilen Notfallzulassung für Antikörper-Test von Roche
Darum hält sich Börsenguru Warren Buffett vermutlich trotz Corona-Crash am Aktienmarkt zurück
Experte: Halving könnte den Bitcoin-Kurs bis auf 300'000 US-Dollar hochtreiben
Oppenheimer-Analyst rechnet mit erneutem Bullenmarkt
Zur Rose: Staatsanwaltschaft Kreuzlingen klagt CEO Oberhänsli an
Stratege: Flucht in Cash ist "schlechteste" Idee
Lufthansa-Tochter: Swiss droht trotz Staatshilfe Stellenabbau
Berkshire Hathaway-Bilanz: Buffett steigert Ergebnis - doch Corona-Krise belastet Investments
Union und Grüne verlieren - SPD und AfD legen zu - Umfrage
Rohstoffe im April 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht tiefrot ins lange Wochenende -- DAX knickt schlussendlich ein
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX gaben am Donnerstag deutlich nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB