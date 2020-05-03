Rise Against Hunger Goes Live! For #GivingTuesdayNow

RALEIGH, N.C., May 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Due to COVID-19, non-profits including Rise Against Hunger have been unable to proceed as normal with fundraising events. Rise Against Hunger engages more than 400,000 volunteers each year to make a hands-on impact through meal packaging events, but in the midst of the health crisis, 500+ events have been postponed or canceled. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is also causing the number of people facing hunger to increase globally, and the UN has reported that the number of people facing hunger could double in 2020, making hunger relief more important than ever. To continue the organization's hunger relief efforts, Rise Against Hunger is engaging supporters and fundraising virtually with Rise Against Hunger Goes Live!

Rise Against Hunger Goes Live is a 5-hour, telethon-style virtual event happening on #GivingTuesdayNow, May 5 from noon to 5 p.m. ET. The broadcast will feature educational updates and impact highlights through interviews with Rise Against Hunger's founder, CEO and partners representing the work in Haiti, India, Somalia, the Philippines, Yemen and more.

"Engaging volunteers around the globe is absolutely critical to our mission to end hunger by 2030," says Barry Mattson, Rise Against Hunger CEO. "We are so excited to bring the spirit of our Rise Against Hunger Experience volunteer events to our supporters' screens and to engage a vast network of Hunger Champions to make an incredible impact on this global day of giving."

Rise Against Hunger has four pathways to end hunger: nourishing lives by supporting nutrition-based safety net programs, empowering communities through agricultural development and business training initiatives, responding to emergencies through distributing food and aid to those affected by disasters and crises, and growing the movement to end hunger by encouraging volunteerism and advocacy. In 2019, Rise Against Hunger meals nourished more than 1,790,000 lives around the world.

About Rise Against Hunger

Rise Against Hunger, an international hunger relief organization, aims to show the world that it is, in fact, possible to end hunger by the year 2030. With 28 U.S. locations and five international offices, the organization is committed to nourishing lives, providing emergency aid, empowering communities and growing the hunger movement. Rise Against Hunger has facilitated volunteer meal packaging of more than 537 million meals to be distributed to countries around the world. To find out more about Rise Against Hunger's efforts to end hunger worldwide, please visit http://www.riseagainsthunger.org.

