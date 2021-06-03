SMI 11’442 -0.3%  SPI 14’760 -0.3%  Dow 34’600 0.1%  DAX 15’525 -0.5%  Euro 1.0963 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’062 -0.7%  Gold 1’885 -1.2%  Bitcoin 35’017 3.7%  Dollar 0.9011 0.3%  Öl 71.4 0.3% 
03.06.2021 14:43:00

Ripsaw® Wealth Tools Announces Launch of iOS App Empowering Wealth Management From Anywhere

EDWARDS, Colo., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ripsaw LLC, the premiere independent software company that puts the user in control of their financial life, announced the launch of their mobile app, now available on the Apple App Store, that allows users to manage their wealth from anywhere. The iOS app provides users with on-the-go access to Ripsaw's low fixed-cost subscription platform, Ripsaw® Wealth Tools, that is designed to allow anyone to focus on achieving their investment objectives via a set of self-directed tools for portfolio construction, monitoring and revision decisions. 

Ripsaw's app brings the full power of the company's do-it-yourself (DIY) portfolio monitoring toolset to iPhone users allowing the opportunity to monitor wealth from anywhere. If dashboard indicators show a need to rebalance a portfolio, full revision capabilities can be accessed via computer or iPad. 

iOS Functionalities: 

  • Ripsaw® for iPhone provides access to the following tools:
    • Balance Sheet;
    • Full-featured Holdings and drill in details about investments;
    • Wealth Portfolio Dashboard;
    • Crucial Market Data;
    • 1-Day Return Breakdown Comparison; and
    • Profile, settings, deviation indicator thresholds.
  • Ripsaw® for iPad provides access to fully functional Ripsaw Wealth Tools. 

"Expanding Ripsaw's wealth monitoring capabilities to iOS is a major win for users looking to manage their assets anytime and anywhere," said Ripsaw LLC Chairman Stanley J. Kon, PhD. "This flexibility will provide peace of mind to members who want to keep tabs on key indicators for rebalancing needs. I'm excited to bring more accessibility to Ripsaw's disruptive wealth management toolset and continue our mission of giving folks more control of their finances." 

Ripsaw's app is available at no additional cost for all Apple users for iPhone and iPad and can be downloaded here

About Ripsaw
Ripsaw LLC is an independent software company that puts the user in control of their financial life. The low fixed-cost subscription platform, Ripsaw® Wealth Tools, is designed to allow anyone to focus on achieving their investment objectives with a set of tools for portfolio construction, monitoring and revision decisions. Ripsaw's mission is to build low cost, self-directed, wealth portfolio management solutions. 

Media contact:
Spencer MacDonald
311301@email4pr.com 
(732) 300-6461

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ripsaw-wealth-tools-announces-launch-of-ios-app-empowering-wealth-management-from-anywhere-301305109.html

SOURCE Ripsaw Wealth Tools

﻿

