RippleNami® Named One of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America"

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RippleNami, Inc., a provider of AI blockchain data visualization technology, announces today that it was recognized as one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur magazine's Entrepreneur360™ award, a premier study delivering the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America. Based on this study forged by Entrepreneur, RippleNami was recognized as a well-rounded company that has mastered a balance of impact, innovation, growth leadership and value.

"We are extremely honored to be receiving this distinguished award," says Jaye Connolly-LaBelle, RippleNami's Chairman and CEO. "Being ranked amongst the top 15 Best Entrepreneurial Companies is a testament -- not only to the rapid growth and market adoption of RippleNami solutions worldwide -- but more importantly to the immense impact our innovative technologies have on people, emerging nations and communities around the globe to easily connect the unconnected and create impactful positive change," Connolly-LaBelle continues.

RippleNami is a B2B technology company working in Africa to deliver innovative solutions that solve critical problems. A global game-changer, RippleNami offers the industry-leading easy-to-use intuitive AI blockchain visualization platform allowing anyone to visualize big data with full traceability and transparency across anything such as people, animals, agriculture, resources, etc. -- connecting 5 billion unconnected people with an easy-to-use solution leveraging the mass adoption of cell phones.

"Every entrepreneur knows that a healthy business isn't just about growth. It's about being well-rounded—growing your culture and your systems as strongly as you grow your revenue," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur Magazine. "That's why we're excited to celebrate these companies with our annual Entrepreneur360™ ranking. The companies that make the list have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better, strengthened their brand, and grown impressively as a result."

Honorees were identified based on the results from a comprehensive study of independently owned companies, using a proprietary algorithm and other advanced analytics. The algorithm was built on a balanced scorecard designed to measure five metrics reflecting major pillars of entrepreneurship—innovation, growth, leadership, impact, and business valuation.

