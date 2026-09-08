Rio Tinto Aktie 402589 / GB0007188757
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08.09.2026 03:08:47
Rio Tinto And Ngarlawangga Strengthen Collaboration Through Interim Modernised Agreement
(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RIO, RIO.L, RTNTF, RIO.AX) and Ngarlawangga Aboriginal Corporation have signed an Interim Modernised Agreement, reinforcing their partnership and delivering long-term benefits for the Ngarlawangga People, the Anglo-Australian mining giant said in a statement.
The agreement introduces a jointly designed co-management approach that will guide how both parties work together on Ngarlawangga Country within the agreement area. It promotes earlier and ongoing engagement throughout the mining lifecycle, ensuring Ngarlawangga perspectives help shape decision-making processes. Through agreed governance and consultation mechanisms, the partnership will provide greater certainty in how cultural heritage and Country are managed and protected.
The Interim Modernised Agreement also delivers additional long-term financial support to help the Ngarlawangga People achieve their social, cultural, and economic aspirations. A strong emphasis has been placed on preserving culture, strengthening community development, and creating opportunities for future generations.
The new agreement builds on the foundation of the Participation Agreement established between the Ngarlawangga People and Rio Tinto in 2011.
Rio Tinto's West Angelas operations are located on the traditional lands of the Yinhawangka and Ngarlawangga Peoples.
Rio Tinto was trading at A$175.01, down A$2.35, or 1.32%, on the Australian Securities Exchange
Trading Signals: Komax: Ein besonderer Monat
Der Maschinenbauer hat im August starke Zahlen vorgelegt und einen neuen CEO gefunden. An der Börse gönnt sich Komax nach einer geschichtsträchtigen Rallye eine Pause – schon bald könnte der nächste Schub nach oben anstehen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc
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04.09.26
|Minuszeichen in Europa: STOXX 50 beginnt Freitagshandel im Minus (finanzen.ch)
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02.09.26
|STOXX 50 aktuell: STOXX 50 zeigt sich am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.ch)
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02.09.26
|FTSE 100-Wert Rio Tinto-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Rio Tinto-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.ch)
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02.09.26
|STOXX-Handel: STOXX 50 zum Handelsstart in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.ch)
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31.08.26
|August 2026: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei Rio Tinto-Aktie (finanzen.net)
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27.08.26
|Schwacher Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 legt mittags den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.ch)
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27.08.26
|Kaum Veränderungen: STOXX 50 zum Start auf Richtungssuche (finanzen.ch)
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26.08.26
|FTSE 100-Wert Rio Tinto-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Rio Tinto-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc
|20.08.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.26
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.08.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.26
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.07.26
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.05.26
|Rio Tinto Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.07.26
|Rio Tinto Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.26
|Rio Tinto Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.07.26
|Rio Tinto Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.07.26
|Rio Tinto Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.07.26
|Rio Tinto Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.08.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Euronext SEI Investments & Ameriprise Financial: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Euronext
NEU✅ SEI Investments
NEU✅ Ameriprise Financial
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Swiss Life
❌ BNP Paribas
❌ Iberdrola
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI schliesslich mit Verlusten -- DAX beendet Handel knapp über 26'000-Punkte-Marke -- Feiertagsbedingte Pause an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Die US-Börsen pausierten aufgrund des Labor Days. Am Montag fanden die Börsen in Asien keine gemeinsame Richtung.