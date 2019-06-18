18.06.2019 16:40:00

RingLeader Launches New Disaster Recovery Technology Called CrowdVoice Continuity

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Representatives with RingLeader today announced the official launch of its new failover technology called Crowdvoice Continuity.

"We're excited about the release of Crowdvoice Continuity because it combines the cost-effectiveness of on-prem SIP Trunking with cloud-based redundancy," said Mike Darling, manager of marketing communications and spokesperson for RingLeader. "the feedback from SIP Trunking community will be very positive."

RingLeader acts primarily as a leading internet phone service provider for businesses of all sizes across North America. The company specializes in SIP trunking communications technology, which simply put is a way for businesses of any size to integrate their existing voice and data infrastructure into one, single line of communication without replacing their existing network in place.

Darling went on to explain that this consolidation of infrastructure gives businesses everywhere immediate savings on their operational budget and gives them flexibility by paying on a per minute basis.

With Crowdvoice Continuity, Darling noted, users that have an on-prem PBX such as Mitel, Cisco, Avaya, Panasonic, NEC, and others can now create a cloud-based backup in the mobile app and failover during an outage.

"The pricing for this new service is low cost high value starting at $2 per month per user," Darling revealed, before pointing out that what makes RingLeader different than everything else on the market is the fact that it has "Native" SIP Trunking capabilities with nearly all major PBX systems.

For other providers to process phone calls over SIP, Darling stressed, they would need their customers to purchase and install expensive hardware called a "SIParator" that would allow the calls to convert to SIP correctly, which makes the process of transitioning to SIP for businesses less appealing.

"In 2007, RingLeader developed a way to connect SIP to ShoreTel systems without the need for any of the hardware," Darling said. "With this technology in place, ShoreTel users can realize the savings that SIP trunking provides without the need for a budget-shattering investment."

New users can sign up for Crowdvoice continuity through their channel partner network or directly by calling (833) 384 – 3747.

For more information, please visit: https://ringleader.co/carrier/

About RingLeader

RingLeader acts primarily as a leading internet phone service provider for businesses of all sizes across North America. RingLeader specializes in SIP trunking communications technology, which is a way for businesses of any size to integrate their existing voice and data infrastructure into one, single line of communication without replacing their existing network in place.

Contact Details:

Mike Darling
150 Riverside Pkwy
Fredericksburg, VA 22406

Phone: 866.384.3747

 

SOURCE RingLeader, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:55
Vontobel: derimail - Beyond Meat - neue Callable BRCs für Sie
09:40
United Internet – Support im Visier
08:39
SMI tritt auf der Stelle - Warten auf US-Zinsentscheidung
06:07
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Die Hürde bei 2.900 Punkten schreckt die Anleger ab / Sonova – Bullen weiter am Drücker
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.35% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf EFG
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin steigt über 9'000 US-Dollar
Bitcoin & Co.: Gremien glauben dass Cyberdevisen bald wieder verschwinden
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Novartis-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Novartis sieht umfangreiche Wirksamkeit von Cosentyx mit Daten untermauert
Lufthansa-Aktie bricht ein: Lufthansa mit Gewinnwarnung für 2019
Das sind bislang die wahren Gewinner im Handelsstreit
Dow letztendlich fester -- SMI beendet Handel etwas fester -- DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Wall Street gewinnt -- SMI mit Rekordhoch -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Facebook-Aktie höher: Eigene digitale Weltwährung "Libra" - Ripple-Deal pusht MoneyGram-Aktie über 100 % hoch
Wisekey-Aktie schiesst hoch: Wisekey will maximal 10 Prozent der Aktien zurückkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street gewinnt -- SMI mit Rekordhoch -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Die Bereitschaft des EZB-Chefs Draghi bei Notwendigkeit eine Zinssenkung durchzuführen, sorgte für Aufwind an den Börsen: Der heimische Markt legt am Dienstag deutlich zu. Der DAX verbucht ebenfalls starke Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB