RingLeader Launches New Disaster Recovery Technology Called CrowdVoice Continuity

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Representatives with RingLeader today announced the official launch of its new failover technology called Crowdvoice Continuity.

"We're excited about the release of Crowdvoice Continuity because it combines the cost-effectiveness of on-prem SIP Trunking with cloud-based redundancy," said Mike Darling, manager of marketing communications and spokesperson for RingLeader. "the feedback from SIP Trunking community will be very positive."

RingLeader acts primarily as a leading internet phone service provider for businesses of all sizes across North America. The company specializes in SIP trunking communications technology, which simply put is a way for businesses of any size to integrate their existing voice and data infrastructure into one, single line of communication without replacing their existing network in place.

Darling went on to explain that this consolidation of infrastructure gives businesses everywhere immediate savings on their operational budget and gives them flexibility by paying on a per minute basis.

With Crowdvoice Continuity, Darling noted, users that have an on-prem PBX such as Mitel, Cisco, Avaya, Panasonic, NEC, and others can now create a cloud-based backup in the mobile app and failover during an outage.

"The pricing for this new service is low cost high value starting at $2 per month per user," Darling revealed, before pointing out that what makes RingLeader different than everything else on the market is the fact that it has "Native" SIP Trunking capabilities with nearly all major PBX systems.

For other providers to process phone calls over SIP, Darling stressed, they would need their customers to purchase and install expensive hardware called a "SIParator" that would allow the calls to convert to SIP correctly, which makes the process of transitioning to SIP for businesses less appealing.

"In 2007, RingLeader developed a way to connect SIP to ShoreTel systems without the need for any of the hardware," Darling said. "With this technology in place, ShoreTel users can realize the savings that SIP trunking provides without the need for a budget-shattering investment."

New users can sign up for Crowdvoice continuity through their channel partner network or directly by calling (833) 384 – 3747.

For more information, please visit: https://ringleader.co/carrier/

About RingLeader

RingLeader acts primarily as a leading internet phone service provider for businesses of all sizes across North America. RingLeader specializes in SIP trunking communications technology, which is a way for businesses of any size to integrate their existing voice and data infrastructure into one, single line of communication without replacing their existing network in place.

Contact Details:

Mike Darling

150 Riverside Pkwy

Fredericksburg, VA 22406

Phone: 866.384.3747

SOURCE RingLeader, Inc.