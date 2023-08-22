Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Ringkjobing Landbobank Bearer and-or registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 36852418 / ISIN: DK0060854669]
22.08.2023 16:30:00

Ringkjøbing Landbobank issues tier 2 capital

Ringkjobing Landbobank Bearer and-or registered Shs
1014.00 DKK 0.40%
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange        
Euronext Dublin
Date    22 August 2023

Ringkjøbing Landbobank issues tier 2 capital

Ringkjøbing Landbobank issues tier 2 capital for a total amount of DKK 500 million with effect from 1 September 2023.

The capital issue has a maturity of 10 years with a first call (redemption) option after 5 years.

The interest for the entire term to maturity is agreed at a 6-month Cibor rate plus a margin of 200 basis points and with fixing of interest every six months.

The issue, which is unlisted, will be made as a private placement with an institutional investor. The issue is part of the bank’s ongoing capital planning.


Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

