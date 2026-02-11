Amazon Aktie 645156 / US0231351067
11.02.2026 23:37:57
Ring Super Bowl Ad Promoting AI Pet Search Raises Privacy Fears
(RTTNews) - Ring (AMZN), an Amazon subsidiary, has sparked debate over privacy and surveillance with its Super Bowl commercial introducing an AI powered feature called "Search Party." The tool is designed to help locate lost pets by allowing users to request video footage from Ring cameras across a neighborhood.
While some viewers initially saw the concept as helpful, concerns quickly surfaced online about how such technology could be misused. Critics warned that a system capable of scanning multiple cameras for animals could potentially be extended to track people, raising fears of broader surveillance.
Ring stated that the feature includes privacy safeguards and that camera owners must opt in on a case-by-case basis before sharing footage with pet owners. The company also noted that any recognition capabilities require user permission.
Despite those assurances, the ad prompted some customers to reconsider their use of Ring products, reflecting unease about how AI driven monitoring tools could evolve beyond their stated purpose.
Wednesday AMZN closed at $204.08, down 1.36%, and is trading 0.20% higher at $204.49 in after-hours activity on the NasdaqGS.
