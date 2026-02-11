Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’547 0.2%  SPI 18’684 0.0%  Dow 50’121 -0.1%  DAX 24’856 -0.5%  Euro 0.9160 0.3%  EStoxx50 6’036 -0.2%  Gold 5’085 1.2%  Bitcoin 51’989 -1.7%  Dollar 0.7716 0.5%  Öl 69.6 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Microsoft951692
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: CANCOM SE legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Mercedes-Benz veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Ausblick: SoftBank vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
ETF wird aufgelöst: Tipps für Anleger bei Fusion oder Schliessung
Ausblick: Siemens veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Amazon Aktie 645156 / US0231351067

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

11.02.2026 23:37:57

Ring Super Bowl Ad Promoting AI Pet Search Raises Privacy Fears

Amazon
158.05 CHF -2.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Ring (AMZN), an Amazon subsidiary, has sparked debate over privacy and surveillance with its Super Bowl commercial introducing an AI powered feature called "Search Party." The tool is designed to help locate lost pets by allowing users to request video footage from Ring cameras across a neighborhood.

While some viewers initially saw the concept as helpful, concerns quickly surfaced online about how such technology could be misused. Critics warned that a system capable of scanning multiple cameras for animals could potentially be extended to track people, raising fears of broader surveillance.

Ring stated that the feature includes privacy safeguards and that camera owners must opt in on a case-by-case basis before sharing footage with pet owners. The company also noted that any recognition capabilities require user permission.

Despite those assurances, the ad prompted some customers to reconsider their use of Ring products, reflecting unease about how AI driven monitoring tools could evolve beyond their stated purpose.

Wednesday AMZN closed at $204.08, down 1.36%, and is trading 0.20% higher at $204.49 in after-hours activity on the NasdaqGS.

Nachrichten zu Amazon

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten