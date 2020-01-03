03.01.2020 20:18:00

Ring In 2020 with Pinkbee's Cookies and Cream Reduced-fat Milk Ice Cream

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Start your decade off right with Pinkbee's® Cookies and Cream, reduced-fat, milk ice cream! This classic flavor will be available January 3 through March 12. 

The decadent flavor will also be featured in a combination. Top with cookies and cream crumbles and whipped cream to create an upgraded version of the classic. 

"Pinkberry is ready to begin the decade on a sweet but nostalgic note," said Melissa Hubbell, senior director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "The new Pinkbee's Cookies and Cream flavor is just like the childhood classic only elevated!"

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Promotional Flavor:

  • Pinkbee's Cookies and Cream reduced-fat, milk ice cream

Promotional Combination:

  • Pinkbee's Cookies and Cream reduced-fat, milk ice cream topped with cookies and cream crumbles and whipped cream

About Pinkberry
Pinkberry® launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry U.S. was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about Pinkberry, visit www.Pinkberry.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

Pinkberry

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ring-in-2020-with-pinkbees-cookies-and-cream-reduced-fat-milk-ice-cream-300980993.html

SOURCE Pinkberry

