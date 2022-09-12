Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Ring Games' STELLA FANTASY Completed Total US$6M Fund Raising with KRUST UNIVERSE's Participation and invited to Binance Blockchain Week Paris

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RING GAMES' STELLA FANTASY, which announced the global investment status in June, has successfully closed its private funding round with a total 6 million dollars. This time, KRUST UNIVERSE, a developer of KLAYTN mainnet and KLAYTN-based ecosystem incubator, has participated in the investment as one of the lead investors.

Ring Games’ STELLA FANTASY Completed Total US$6M Fund Raising with KRUST UNIVERSE’s Participation!

KRUST UNIVERSE has decided to invest in STELLA FANTASY project, attracted by their passion and vision for making high-quality Web3 game. Based in Singapore, KRUST UNIVERSE is discovering and nurturing global services with high growth potential and especially focusing on promising projects which could contribute to the development of KLAYTN ecosystem.

Jooho YUN, CEO of RING GAMES, said, 'We thank KRUST UNIVERSE for sympathizing with our direction' and that 'we would like to introduce a genuine 'Play and Earn' game for global gamers within this year.'

Jooho will also participate in Binance Blockchain Week Paris 2022 (September 14-16) to give a speech on the STELLA FANTASY project. This event is periodically held by Binance at the major cities around the world, introducing a limited number of the most innovative projects in the Web3 sector. STELLA FANTASY is selected as the only Web3 gaming title among a total 5 projects which will be giving a showcase at this year's event. With this speech scheduled for September 15th, YUN will be the first Korean speaker to be invited to Binance Blockchain Week since Sooman LEE of SM Entertainment spoke at the last Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai.

And the first NFT pre-sale of STELLA FANTASY commences on September 14th. The Minting will be held for two days on 14th and 15th on STELLA FANTASY Marketplace. Two kinds of limited SSR rarity characters will be sold through this Presale only.

Celebrating its first NFT Pre-sales event, the team will reveal the unique 'Infographic' video summarizing the vast lore of the STELLA FANTASY world. Team's global marketing journey will be continued with various events such as participation in Singapore Tech in Asia conference in September and Thai Game Show in October.

STELLA FANTASY

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ring-games-stella-fantasy-completed-total-us6m-fund-raising-with-krust-universes-participation-and-invited-to-binance-blockchain-week-paris-301621694.html

SOURCE RING GAMES

