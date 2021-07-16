Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Europe to reach a value of USD 829.54 million through 2025|Technavio

|
NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rigid bulk packaging market in Europe is poised to grow by $ 829.54 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 1.63% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The report on the rigid bulk packaging market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing wine production and consumption in Europe, the rising demand from the pharmaceutical industry, and the growth of the SME sector in Europe.
The rigid bulk packaging market in Europe analysis includes product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the growth of the SME sector in Europe as one of the prime reasons driving the rigid bulk packaging market growth in Europe during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The rigid bulk packaging market in Europe covers the following areas:
Rigid Bulk Packaging Market In Europe Sizing
Rigid Bulk Packaging Market In Europe Forecast
Rigid Bulk Packaging Market In Europe Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Amcor Plc
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- Brambles Ltd.
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- DS Smith Plc
- Greiner AG
- KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG
- MININI S.p.A. a socio unico
- Nefab AB
- Saccheria Piave Srl
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Drums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pails - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amcor Plc
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- Brambles Ltd.
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- DS Smith Plc
- Greiner AG
- KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG
- MININI S.p.A. a socio unico
- Nefab AB
- Saccheria Piave Srl
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
