18.08.2020 14:38:00

RightSure Recognized as Top Insurance Workplace

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RightSure is honored to be recognized as a Top Insurance Workplace for 2020 by Insurance Business America (IBA). This premier distinction is given to companies with employee satisfaction levels that excel above all others.

To determine which companies earned a spot on the IBA Top Insurance Workplace list, employees were asked to anonymously answer questions on a range of key factors, such as compensation, benefits, culture, employee development and diversity.

Based on the results, it appears that RightSure employees are quite happy. This is great news to RightSure President, Jeffery Arnold. "We work hard to foster an innovative, supportive and high energy environment," he says. "I feel like RightSure is a great place to work and it makes me so happy to learn that our employees feel the same way," he adds.

The company is known for being progressive and tech-forward, promoting remote work arrangements long before the pandemic required them. Client interaction is also tech-forward. The company is among the first of insurance agencies to successfully deploy service by a chatbot and to use a proprietary AI-driven quoting tool to instantly shop rates from more than 40 carriers for its clients.

"At RightSure, we consider our team and our clients to be part of our family, and we are grateful to both for helping operate in very special and rewarding environment," Arnold says.

About RightSure

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, RightSure is a full-service independent insurance agency providing insurance products to families and businesses in 42 states.  By using a unique, client-centered approach combined with superior technology, RightSure presents clients with a wide range of insurance options and a seamless purchasing process. To learn more and see if you can save money, visit https://www.rightsure.com or call 520-777-1125.

Media Contact:
Megan Kossow
245538@email4pr.com
520-901-7010

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rightsure-recognized-as-top-insurance-workplace-301113772.html

SOURCE RightSure

