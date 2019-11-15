+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
15.11.2019 13:30:00

Rigel Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Fostamatinib Disodium Hexahydrate for Adult Patients with Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) in Europe

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), the scientific committee of the European Medicines Agency, has adopted a positive opinion for Rigel's Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate (fostamatinib) for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia in adult patients who are refractory to other treatments.

The CHMP reviews medical product applications and provides their opinion to the European Commission (EC), which has the authority to approve medicines for use in Europe. The positive opinion will now be reviewed by the EC, which will issue a decision on the approval of fostamatinib in Europe within approximately 70 days.

"We are extremely encouraged by the CHMP's positive opinion and look forward to the final decision on our MAA from the European Commission," said Raul Rodriguez, Rigel's president and CEO. "We are excited by the potential to provide adult chronic ITP patients in Europe with a new treatment option that addresses the primary cause of their disease. Our European partner, Grifols, is preparing diligently for a prospective commercial launch in 2020."

The CHMP based its opinion on data provided from the FIT Phase 3 clinical program, which included two randomized placebo-controlled trials (FIT1 and FIT2) and an open-label extension trial (FIT3). The MAA included data from 163 ITP patients and was supported by a safety database of more than 4,600 subjects across all other indications in which fostamatinib has been evaluated.

Fostamatinib is commercially available in the U.S. and is the first and only spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in U.S. adult patients with chronic ITP who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. Europe is the second largest market for adult chronic ITP treatments after the United States.

About ITP
In patients with ITP (immune thrombocytopenia), the immune system attacks and destroys the body's own blood platelets, which play an active role in blood clotting and healing.  Common symptoms of ITP are excessive bruising and bleeding.  People suffering with chronic ITP may live with an increased risk of severe bleeding events that can result in serious medical complications or even death.  Current therapies for ITP include steroids, blood platelet production boosters (TPO-RAs) and splenectomy. However, not all patients are adequately treated with existing therapies. As a result, there remains a significant medical need for additional treatment options for patients with ITP.

About Rigel (www.rigel.com) 
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with immune and hematologic disorders, cancer and rare diseases. Rigel's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company's first FDA approved product is TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets, the only oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. Rigel's current clinical programs include a Phase 3 study of fostamatinib in autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA); a recently completed Phase 1 study of R835, a proprietary molecule from its interleukin receptor associated kinase (IRAK) program; and an ongoing Phase 1 study of R552, a proprietary molecule from its receptor-interacting protein kinase (RIP1) inhibitor program. In addition, Rigel has product candidates in clinical development with partners Aclaris Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, BerGenBio ASA, and Daiichi Sankyo.

Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the CHMP opinion  and the potential approval and subsequent 2020 commercial launch in Europe of fostamatinib for the treatment of chronic ITP, and the timing thereof. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "potential," "will," "may," "expect," "prospective," and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Rigel's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with the commercialization and marketing of TAVALISSE; risks that the FDA, EMA or other regulatory authorities may make adverse decisions regarding fostamatinib; risks that TAVALISSE clinical trials may not be predictive of real-world results or of results in subsequent clinical trials; risks that TAVALISSE may have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuses; the availability of resources to develop Rigel's product candidates; market competition; as well as other risks detailed from time to time in Rigel's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Rigel does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contact: David Burke
Phone: 650.624.1232
Email: dburke@rigel.com

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rigel-receives-positive-chmp-opinion-for-fostamatinib-disodium-hexahydrate-for-adult-patients-with-chronic-immune-thrombocytopenia-itp-in-europe-300958986.html

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:32
Vontobel: derimail - AMS und Tesla mit tiefer 45% Barriere - noch heute zeichnen
11:30
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Trading in der Mini-Range
10:37
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Societe Generale SA, adidas AG, Deutsche Bank AG
08:40
SMI fester erwartet
07:14
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel auf long wohl gescheitert / Adecco – Widerstand verhindert weiteren Anstieg
14.11.19
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zurich Insurance setzt sich ehrgeizige Ziele - Aktie dreht leicht ins Plus
Eurokurs fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit einem Monat - auch zum Franken tiefer
Schindler will thyssenkrupp-Liftsparte nicht kaufen
Diese S&P 500-Aktien sind bei Anlegern am beliebtesten
SNB ist profitabler als Apple - warum die Aktionäre trotzdem in die Röhre schauen
Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken unter 1,09
Genfer Unilabs soll offenbar für 4,4 Milliarden Franken verkauft werden
Deutsche Bank: Diese Risiken sollten Anleger in 2020 im Blick behalten
US-Börsen gehen kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX: Leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Canopy Growth-Aktie rauscht nach unten: Canopy Growth enttäuscht beim Umsatz und macht mehr Verlust

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus -- DAX zurückhaltend -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt weist am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ruhiger zu. Die Börsen in Fernost entwickeln sich überwiegend freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB