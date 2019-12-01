Rigaku Presents Latest X-ray Analytical Ssolutions at 2019 MRS Fall Meeting

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rigaku Corporation is presenting its diverse lines of X-ray diffraction (XRD), X-ray fluorescence (XRF) and Raman spectroscopy instrumentation at the 2019 MRS Fall Meeting and Exhibit, Sunday December 1 to Friday, December 6, 2019. The event is organized by the Materials Research Society and will be held at the Hynes Convention Center and adjacent Sheraton Boston Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts. Rigaku, a global leader in X-ray analytical instrumentation and a "Gold" level corporate partner of the Materials Research Society, will be exhibiting at the event at booth #1017.

The conference is the world's foremost international scientific gathering for materials research, showcasing leading interdisciplinary research in both fundamental and applied areas, presented by scientists from around the world.

Materials analysis instrumentation from Rigaku ranges from benchtop devices, suited for researchers employing X-ray techniques, to high-end instruments with advanced analytical capabilities.

The sixth generation Rigaku MiniFlex benchtop X-ray diffraction instrument is on display at the event. The MiniFlex system is a general purpose X-ray diffractometer, able to perform qualitative and quantitative analysis of polycrystalline materials. The instrument is designed to deliver speed and sensitivity through innovative technology enhancements, such as the HyPix-400 MF 2D hybrid pixel array detector (HPAD) coupled with a 600 W X-ray source and 8-position automatic sample changer.

Also on exhibit during the meeting is the Rigaku Progeny 1064 nm-based handheld Raman analyzer, which will be available for in-booth demonstrations. The unit is designed for flexibility and ease of use to meet the needs of routine manufacturing and more intricate quality assurance applications.

More information about Rigaku solutions for materials science applications is available at https://www.rigaku.com/industry/materialsscience.

Since its inception in Japan in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Rigaku and its subsidiaries form a global group focused on general-purpose analytical instrumentation and the life sciences. With hundreds of major innovations to their credit, Rigaku companies are world leaders in X-ray spectrometry, diffraction, and optics, as well as small molecule and protein crystallography and semiconductor metrology. Today, Rigaku employs over 1,400 people in the manufacturing and support of its analytical equipment, which is used in more than 90 countries around the world supporting research, development, and quality assurance activities. Throughout the world, Rigaku continuously promotes partnerships, dialog, and innovation within the global scientific and industrial communities.

