15.05.2020 15:34:00

Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund Declares Monthly Distribution for May of $0.0530 per Unit

TSX Symbol: RIB.UN

TORONTO, May 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund is pleased to announce that a cash distribution of $0.0530 per unit has been declared.  The monthly distribution equates to an annualized distribution rate of 5.30% on an initial subscription price of $12.00 per unit.  The distribution is payable on June 15, 2020 to Unitholders of record at the close of business on May 29, 2020.

For more information please call John H. Simpson, CFA, Managing Director, Ridgewood Capital Asset Management Inc. at (416) 479-2751.

About Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund:

The Fund will seek to achieve the following investment objectives: (i) to provide unitholders with monthly cash distributions targeted to be 5.3% per annum on the original issue price of $12.00 per unit; and (ii) to maximize total returns for unitholders while preserving capital in the long term.

About Ridgewood Capital Asset Management Inc.:

Ridgewood is an independent investment manager that manages approximately $1.25 billion in assets for a diversified client base of high net worth individuals, foundations/endowments, First Nation mandates and institutional accounts, of which approximately $975 million is invested in fixed income assets.

SOURCE Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

ABB 17.06
1.43 %
Adecco Group 39.19
1.40 %
Geberit 428.50
1.30 %
Roche Hldg G 352.30
1.29 %
SGS 2’087.00
1.07 %
Givaudan 3’301.00
-0.60 %
The Swatch Grp 171.90
-0.78 %
CieFinRichemont 51.68
-1.26 %
Swiss Re 59.32
-1.56 %
LafargeHolcim 35.33
-5.79 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:59
Vontobel: derimail - Wirecard mit 55% Bezugspreis und 10% Coupon in 6 Monaten
08:23
Anleger drücken auf den Verkaufsknopf
06:03
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Unterstützung bei USD 1.077 im Fokus / LafargeHolcim – Pullback
14.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
14.05.20
Unsicherheit steigt wieder – Licht und Schatten bei Einzeltiteln | BX Swiss TV
13.05.20
Why Large-Cap Stocks Have Outperformed Small Caps
11.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:39
Schroders: Chinesische A-Aktien als Anlagegelegenheit
14.05.20
Schroders: Why Covid-19 has made private assets" valuation nuances so important
14.05.20
Schroders: Rückkehr zu Einwegplastik wegen Corona? Wie Unternehmen ihre Versprechen erneuern müssen
mehr
Unsicherheit steigt wieder – Licht und Schatten bei Einzeltiteln | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analyst: Bitcoin ist als Wertspeicher noch besser als Gold
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie mit +40%: Aurora Cannabis steigert die Erlöse
Tesla verliert seinen Europachef - warum der Schweizer das Unternehmen verlässt
Investor: Darum wird es nach der Corona-Pandemie keine V-förmige Erholung geben
Dow startet tiefer -- SMI im Plus -- DAX klettert kräftig -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
VAT-Aktie klettert: Aktionäre genehmigen bei GV alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats
US-Börsen mit Kehrtwende - Positiver Handelsausklang -- SMI schliesst mit Abschlägen -- DAX zum Handelsende tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Roche-Aktie stärker: Roche lanciert neue digitale Lösung zur Messung von Blutgaswerten
Richemont-Aktie im Minus: Richemont verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen - Dividende soll halbiert werden
Novartis-Chef: Corona-Impfstoff frühestens in zwei Jahren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow startet tiefer -- SMI im Plus -- DAX klettert kräftig -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street ist die Stimmung weiterhin bedrückt. Der heimische Markt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiven Vorzeichen. Der DAX bewegt sich klar auf grünem Terrain. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende uneinig.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB