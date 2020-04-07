Ricoh secures VMware's VCLOUD VERIFIED certification, highlighting strengths of its disaster recovery-as-a-service portfolio

EXTON, Pa., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced that its disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) offering powered by VMware has been awarded VCLOUD VERIFIED certification. DRaaS powered by VMware is a unified solution built to offer simple, secured, and cost-effective onboarding, migration and disaster recovery services for multi-tenant VMware clouds. DRaaS provides the quality service customers expect from mindSHIFT, a Ricoh company, and this latest certification helps cost-conscious organizations rest assured that Ricoh's scalable DRaaS portfolio provides enterprise-grade reliability and support at an attainable price point.

DRaaS powered by VMware replicates systems from on-premises datacenters to a private cloud. Replicated applications and data are stored but not active (as opposed to other options' "hot standby"), so customers don't pay for computing resources when they are not in use. In the event of an issue, Ricoh technicians can "activate" the private cloud backup for simple, quick business continuity. This configuration can be applied to hosted and virtual private clouds alike.

"Downtime can adversely affect customer relationships, back-end processes and employee morale. While it may be tempting to 'roll the dice' and not invest in DR, that can be an incredibly costly decision – businesses can't afford not to have a plan," said Bob Lamendola, Vice President, IT Services Infrastructure and Support, Vice President, Engineering & Infrastructure, Ricoh USA, Inc. "Ricoh's vast portfolio of IT services, including our newly VCLOUD VERIFIED DRaaS, provides diverse capabilities at diverse price points so organizations of any size can find a way to responsibly invest in business continuity – helping to minimize any delay in implementing DR strategies. It is yet another example of Ricoh's commitment to providing customer value."

In today's digital workplaces, reliable uptime is vital to productivity and success. However, service disruptions can result from a wide variety of factors, causing productivity and financial losses for organizations of all sizes. Ricoh offers a best-of-breed DRaaS portfolio to help ensure business continuity plans are in place and are suitable for the needs of organizations' varying sizes and budgets.

| About mindSHIFT Technologies, Inc. |

mindSHIFT, a Ricoh company, is one of the largest IT outsourcing and cloud services providers, serving businesses of all sizes for 20 years. At mindSHIFT, we're about keeping your IT systems up and running, providing personal attention and making you more productive. We're big enough to offer the facilities, services and expertise you expect, but small enough to provide the support and attention you demand. Learn more at www.mindSHIFT.com.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2019, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,013 billion yen (approx. 18.1 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2020 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

