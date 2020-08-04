Ricoh launches new-concept series of multi-function binoculars/monoculars including the world's first detachable design

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation today announced the PENTAX V binocular/monocular series, a new line of products with unique, multi-function features designed to greatly enhance operability and usability for a wide range of applications. The first two models are the PENTAX VD 4X20 WP binoculars with a first-of-its-kind detachable design, and the PENTAX VM 6X21 WP monocular, designed to facilitate close-range observations.

Featuring durable, dependable waterproof construction**, both models in the new PENTAX V-Series are ideal for use at outdoor sports events, concerts and theatrical performances, and locations such as beaches and waterfalls, or in the rain.

The PENTAX VD 4X20 WP is the world's first "three-in-one" binocular product*. As conventional binoculars, the PENTAX VD 4X20 WP delivers a solid, magnified view of the subject. However, the innovative design also allows the user to separate the two barrels and use them independently as two separate monoculars or combine the barrels inline into a single, high-power telescope with 16X magnification.

With a non-slip, rubber-coated exterior and seesaw-type focus adjustment, the PENTAX VM 6x21 WP monocular can be securely held and focused using just one hand, making it ideal for trekking or hiking. With a minimum focusing distance of approximately 27.5 inches and a wide focus adjustment range, this monocular can be used in applications ranging from magnified views of distant scenery to close-up observations of small objects.

Two optional accessories expand the capabilities of the PENTAX VM 6x21 WP monocular. An accessory stand, the Macro Stand V-MS1, allows the monocular to be used as a microscope capable of magnifying approximately 18X. A smartphone adapter accessory (Smartphone Adapter V-SA1) enables shooting and recording with a smartphone. Both accessories and the VM 6x21 WP monocular are available in the PENTAX VM 6x21 WP Discovery Kit.

Ricoh also announced the PENTAX UD 9X21 and PENTAX UD 10X21 roof-prism binoculars. Boasting the lightest weight and most compact design of any PENTAX binoculars, these highly portable models provide a higher magnification than most other compact binoculars currently on the market.

Despite their palm-sized bodies, these binoculars provide six to eight times greater magnification than similarly-sized models. The PENTAX UD 9X21 incorporates fully multi-coated optics — a series of lens coatings identical to those applied to higher-class models — to assure bright and clear viewing. The PENTAX UD 10X21 optics offer even higher power at 10X magnification, while retaining the same compact body size. With a choice of two magnifications, the PENTAX UD series assures comfortable viewing in a variety of applications, while excelling in cost performance.

The PENTAX UD 9X21 is available in five different body colors to accommodate user color preferences.

| Pricing and Availability |

The PENTAX V-Series and PENTAX UD binoculars will be available in September at www.us.ricoh-imaging.com as well as at select Ricoh Imaging-authorized retail outlets nationwide for a manufacturer's suggested retail price between $79 and $249 depending on the model.

| Main Features of the new PENTAX VD 4X20 WP|

1. Detachable, three-in-one design

Binocular function: used as conventional binoculars to deliver a solid, magnified view of the subject at 4X magnification.

Monocular function: by disconnecting the two barrels, can used as two independent monoculars with 4X magnification. Unlike binoculars, which demand adjustment of pupillary distance and diopter for each user, these monoculars allow users to observe the subject with focus adjustment alone.

Telescope function: by connecting the two barrels inline, it functions as a 16X telescope.

* As of July 12, 2020 , based on RICOH IMAGING research.

2. Exceptional optical performance

All reflective surfaces of the optical elements and prisms have been fully multi-coated to prevent excessive reflection. By treating roof prisms with phase coating and auxiliary prisms with super-high-reflection dielectric, multi-layer coating, this model boosts improved transmissivity and delivers outstanding imaging performance with a bright, sharp, high-contrast view of the subject with minimal flare and ghost images.

3. Washable, waterproof body

Featuring weather-resistant construction* (equivalent to JIS Class 7; protected against immersion to one meter under the water), this model can be rinsed clean with water, and is usable under all weather conditions.

** Not usable in the water.

4. Others

Exclusive neck strap, which double-functions as two independent hand straps for monoculars

Helicoid eyepiece rings, with single-action storage operation

Optional TP-3 tripod adapter (currently available) for installation on a tripod

| Main Features of the new PENTAX VM 6X21 WP |

1. Effortless, single-hand operation

Featuring a compact, palm-sized body, this model provides a non-slip, rubber-coated exterior to assure firm hold by either hand. Its seesaw-type focus adjustment mechanism assures easy focusing operation by the holding hand, allowing the user to observe a subject with one hand while trekking or hiking, or while carrying a bag with the other hand.

2. Bright, clear view

All reflective surfaces of the optical elements and prisms are fully multi-coated to prevent excessive reflection. Coupled with phase coating applied to the roof prism, this model boosts transmissivity and delivers outstanding imaging performance with a bright, sharp, high-contrast view of the subject with minimal flare and ghost images.

3. Dedicated accessories greatly expand its capabilities

Coupling this model with a smartphone using an optional Smartphone Adapter V-SA1* will allow the user to observe a spectacular, magnified view of the subject on the phone's monitor and to capture images on it. Also, by mounting an optional Macro Stand V-MS1, it can be used as a microscope with approximately 18X magnification to observe an enlarged view of microscopic objects. When the object is dark due to the monocular shadow during observation, you can observe it while illuminating it with the built-in LED light. In addition, using it with the Smartphone Adapter V-SA1 can significantly expand the range of use of the main unit, including the ability to shoot and save super close-up images.

*Depending on your smartphone's size and the position of the camera lens, you may not be able to attach it.

4. Washable, waterproof body

Featuring waterproof construction* (equivalent to JIS Class 7; protected against immersion to one meter under the water), this model can be rinsed clean with water, and is usable under all weather conditions.

* Not usable in the water.

5. Others

Wide focus adjustment range (70cm to infinity), for close-range observation of nearby subjects

Exclusive carrying case, with a belt loop on both sides to facilitate storage and removal from either side of user body

Tripod receptacle, for easy installation of a tripod without an adapter

| Main Features of the new PENTAX UD |

1. Compact, lightweight design

The PENTAX UD series features a compact, palm-sized body and weighs approximately 195 grams (6.9 ounces)—the lightest of all existing PENTAX binoculars. Its compact, easy-to-hold body assures outstanding portability in a wide range of applications, from nature observation to the viewing of sports, concerts and theatrical performances.

2. Bright, clear viewing

Thanks to the incorporation of multi-coated optics designed to eliminate excessive reflection, the PENTAX UD series delivers a bright, clear view of the subject free of flare and ghost images. The PENTAX UD 9X21 features fully multi-coated optics — a multi-layer coating applied to all reflective lens surfaces — to assure an especially bright view of the subject.

(Note: The PENTAX UD 10X21 has a single multi-coated lens, while other lenses are treated with a single-layer coating.)

3. Other features

A minimum focusing distance of approximately three meters for a sharp view of close-range subjects

Nonslip diopter rings for easy, error-free diopter adjustment

Optional TP-3 tripod adapter (currently available) for installation on a tripod

♦ Designs and specifications are subjects to change without notice.

PENTAX VD Specifications

Features＼Models VM 6x21 WP Magnification 6x Effective diameter of objective lens 21mm Real field of view 8.2° Field of view at 1000m Field of view at 1000 yards 143m, 429ft. Exit pupil aperture 3.5mm Eye relief 17.8mm Relative brightness 12.3 Minimum Focusing Distance [Normal]Approx,1.5m / [Near]0.7m [Normal]Approx,4.9ft./ [Near]2ft. Dimension Height Approx.68mm Approx.2.7in. Width Approx.101mm Approx.4.0in. Depth Approx.39mm Approx.1.5in. Weight Approx. 150g Approx. 5.3oz. Accessories Case、Neck strap

PENTAX VM Specifications:

Features＼Models VM 6x21 WP Magnification 6x Effective diameter of objective lens 21mm Real field of view 8.2° Field of view at 1000m Field of view at 1000 yards 143m, 429ft. Exit pupil aperture 3.5mm Eye relief

17.8mm Relative brightness 12.3 Minimum Focusing Distance [Normal]Approx,1.5m / [Near]0.7m [Normal]Approx,4.9ft./ [Near]2ft. Dimension Height Approx.68mm Approx.2.7in.

Width Approx.101mm Approx.4.0in.

Depth Approx.39mm Approx.1.5in. Weight

Approx. 150g Approx. 5.3oz. Accessories Case、Neck strap

PENTAX UD Specifications

Features＼Models UD 9X21 UD 10X21 Type Roof prism, Center focusing Magnification 9x 10x Effective diameter of objective lens 21mm Real field of view 6.0° 5.4° Field of view at 1000m Field of view at 1000yards 105m 344ft. 9m 308ft. Exit pupil aperture 2.3mm 2.1mm Eye relief 9.9mm 8.5mm Relative brightness 5.3 4.4 Focusing range Approx. 3m to infinity Approx. 9.9ft. to infinity Eye width (ocular distance) adjustable range Approx. 58mm to 72mm (Approx. 2.3 in. to 2.8 in.) Dimension Height Approx.87mm Approx.3.4in. Width Approx.108mm Approx.4.3in. Depth Approx.38mm Approx.1.5in. Weight Approx.195g (6.9oz.) Accessories Case, Strap, Eyepiece lens cap

| About Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation |

Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation is a subsidiary of Ricoh Company Ltd., a global technology company specializing in office imaging equipment, production print solutions, document management systems and IT services. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Company Ltd. Is part of Ricoh Group, which operates in about 200 countries and regions.

The company operating now as Ricoh Company Ltd. was originally founded in 1919, under the name Asahi Optical Joint Stock Co. and launched its first SLR camera in the 1950s under the PENTAX name. Today, the company continues to produce the heritage-rich, award-winning line of PENTAX DSLR cameras, lenses and sport optics equipment as well as Ricoh's offering of stylish and compact digital cameras, known for their wide-ranging, rich set of features.

For further information, please visit www.us.ricoh-imaging.com

© 2020 Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

