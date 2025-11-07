Ricoh H1 Profit Surges; Reaffirms FY25 Sales Outlook

(RTTNews) - Ricoh Company, Ltd (RICOY,7752.T), a Japanese digital products manufacturer and service provider, on Friday reported improved profit in the first half, bolstered by 1.7 per cent rise in sales.

In addition, looking ahead, the profit and net sales guidance for the fiscal year 2025 remains unchanged. However, it lowers the overseas sales guidance by 7 billion yen and raises the Domestic sales guidance by 7 billion yen.

Profit attributable to owners jumped 165.2% to 24.5 billion yen from 9.2 billion yen in the year ago.

On a per-share basis, earnings improved to 43.12 yen from 15.59 yen in the prior year.

First-half sales jumped to 1.22 billion yen from 1.20 billion yen a year ago.

Domestic sales increased 12.5 per cent to 494.8 billion yen from 439.9 billion yen in the prior year.

However, Overseas sales declined to 727.5 billion yen from 762.6 billion yen in the previous year.

Looking forward, the firm continues to expect earnings of 56.0 billion yen and net sales to be around 2,560.0 billion yen.

Meanwhile the firm now expects domestic sales to be around 1,036.0 billion yen, higher than the 1,029.0 billion yen expected earlier. However, the firm lowers its Overseas sales guidance to 1,524.0 billion yen from 1,531.0 billion yen expected earlier

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the shares had closed 1.92% higher at 1,327.50 Japanese yen.