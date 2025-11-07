Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’326 0.2%  SPI 17’026 0.2%  Dow 46’912 -0.8%  DAX 23’813 0.3%  Euro 0.9321 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’629 0.3%  Gold 4’008 0.8%  Bitcoin 82’282 0.7%  Dollar 0.8080 0.1%  Öl 64.1 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Jefferies & Company Inc.: Buy für Heidelberg Materials-Aktie
DroneShield-Aktie weit im Minus: Belastungsfaktoren bleiben trotz "Meilenstein auf Wachstumspfad"
Apple-Aktie im Fokus: KI-Server-Produktion in Texas nimmt Fahrt auf
Bayer-Aktie gewinnt: Neue Studie bestätigt Potenzial von Finerenon - neue Finanzspitze gefunden
UBS sieht Handlungsbedarf: Klare Regeln für Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. nötig
Suche...

RICOH Aktie 784641 / US7656583074

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

07.11.2025 09:08:56

Ricoh H1 Profit Surges; Reaffirms FY25 Sales Outlook

RICOH
8.42 USD 4.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Ricoh Company, Ltd (RICOY,7752.T), a Japanese digital products manufacturer and service provider, on Friday reported improved profit in the first half, bolstered by 1.7 per cent rise in sales.

In addition, looking ahead, the profit and net sales guidance for the fiscal year 2025 remains unchanged. However, it lowers the overseas sales guidance by 7 billion yen and raises the Domestic sales guidance by 7 billion yen.

Profit attributable to owners jumped 165.2% to 24.5 billion yen from 9.2 billion yen in the year ago.

On a per-share basis, earnings improved to 43.12 yen from 15.59 yen in the prior year.

First-half sales jumped to 1.22 billion yen from 1.20 billion yen a year ago.

Domestic sales increased 12.5 per cent to 494.8 billion yen from 439.9 billion yen in the prior year.

However, Overseas sales declined to 727.5 billion yen from 762.6 billion yen in the previous year.

Looking forward, the firm continues to expect earnings of 56.0 billion yen and net sales to be around 2,560.0 billion yen.

Meanwhile the firm now expects domestic sales to be around 1,036.0 billion yen, higher than the 1,029.0 billion yen expected earlier. However, the firm lowers its Overseas sales guidance to 1,524.0 billion yen from 1,531.0 billion yen expected earlier

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the shares had closed 1.92% higher at 1,327.50 Japanese yen.

Nachrichten zu RICOH CO LTD (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten