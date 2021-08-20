Rick Mantei Sponsors Local Youth Sports Team

LEXINGTON, S.C., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexington financial firm Cola Wealth Advisors is among several local businesses that have stepped up to ensure youth sports continue to thrive in the Midlands, despite a year of challenges due to COVID-19.

Thanks to sponsors like Rick Mantei of Cola Wealth, the Blythewood Presbyterian Baptist Church kicked off its most successful season of youth soccer this spring. With its conscientious safety guidelines, the BPC Youth Soccer League is "providing a sports ministry to our youth and families along with a fun way for the youth in our community to stay active while learning the fundamentals of the game of soccer," according to their website at https://blythewoodpres.com/.

The Spring 2021 league provides weekly soccer matches in Blythewood for ages 4-5, first- and second-graders, and third- and fourth-graders. All matches are played at 441 Rimer Pond Road, Blythewood.

"Our children deserve something to get excited about," Mantei said. "Outdoor team sports were a huge part of my life growing up, and later on at the U.S. Air Force Academy, and I want our future generations to remember that COVID didn't stop them from getting outside and forming those skills that will last a lifetime."

Rick Mantei is the owner and founder of Cola Wealth Advisors. Securities and advisory services offered through Centaurus Financial, Inc., a member of FINRA and SIPC and a Registered Investment Advisor. Cola Wealth Advisors and Centaurus Financial, Inc. are not affiliated. With the help of Kathy Nishnic, Atul Makharia, Lisa Mantei, Matt Hawkins and Cindy Chiellini, the team assists more than two thousand families in achieving their financial goals. For more information, please visit https://www.colawealth.com/.

