Rick Juraschek Named Mid-Atlantic Regional Sales Director at Purchasing Power®

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rick Juraschek has been appointed Mid-Atlantic Regional Sales Director at Purchasing Power, LLC, an Atlanta-based voluntary benefit fintech company that offers the leading employee purchase program through the convenience of payroll deductions. Juraschek will be based in Charlotte and report directly to Purchasing Power Chief Revenue Officer Mike Wilbert.

In his new role, Juraschek is responsible for strategic sales efforts directed toward benefit brokers and the targeted employer clients they represent. He is charged with building new broker segments to generate lasting business relationships representing the Purchasing Power program and its financial flexibility advantages for employees. Juraschek's sales activity will be targeted to Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

"Rick's considerable experience and success in the employee benefits and healthcare industries provide valuable insight and understanding of how we can best serve our broker partners and their clients," said Wilbert. "He furthermore is well established in the mid-Atlantic region, where we are firmly positioned for brand growth and expansion. We're confident that Rick will bring new vision and creative strategies to our sales efforts."

With more than 20 years of experience representing employee benefits selling including life, disability, absence management and voluntary products, Juraschek joins Purchasing Power after serving most recently as a national accounts sales director for the south east at Lincoln Financial Group, where he earned National Account Sales Rep of the Year in 2019. Prior to this, he was a group sales consultant for Liberty Mutual, where he was Group Sales Rep of the Year for 2014. He also held senior group sales roles at AIG and Canada Life.

Juraschek earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the College of Charleston in Charleston, SC. Among personal commitments, he is a longtime volunteer at Community Matters: Insurance Partners of Charlotte where he helps to raise funds on behalf of the Charlotte Rescue Mission.

Purchasing Power brings employees of large corporations, associations, and government agencies a unique online retail purchasing platform with access to over 45,000 products and services that is delivered interest-free via payroll deduction with no liability or cost to the employer. Purchasing Power's stated mission is to "power people to a better life."

About Purchasing Power, LLC

Purchasing Power, LLC, is an Atlanta-based voluntary benefit company celebrating 20 years as the leading employee purchase program for consumer products and services through payroll deduction. Helping employees achieve financial flexibility, Purchasing Power is available to millions of people through large companies including Fortune 500s, associations and government agencies. Purchasing Power is a Flexpoint Ford, LLC company. For more information, visit www.corp.purchasingpower.com

Purchasing Power® is a registered trademark of Purchasing Power, LLC.

©2021 Purchasing Power, LLC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Joe Swaney, 404.609.5630

jswaney@purchasingpower.com



Juliann Kaiser, 770.643.0615

jkaiser@kaisermarketinggroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rick-juraschek-named-mid-atlantic-regional-sales-director-at-purchasing-power-301280342.html

SOURCE Purchasing Power, LLC