SMI 10’269 -0.4%  SPI 12’778 -0.4%  Dow 28’390 2.0%  DAX 12’411 -1.3%  Euro 1.0684 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’183 -1.0%  Gold 1’950 0.0%  Dollar 0.8998 -0.6%  Öl 39.9 -2.1% 
06.11.2020 13:48:00

Rick Fowler to Retire from LLOG Exploration and Eric Zimmermann to Serve as Chief Operating Officer

COVINGTON, La., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LLOG Exploration Company, L.L.C. ("LLOG" or "the Company") today announced that Rick Fowler, the Company's Chief Operating Officer, will retire effective December 1, 2020. Eric Zimmermann, LLOG's current Vice President of Geology and Business Development, will serve as Chief Operating Officer upon Rick's retirement.

Philip LeJeune, President and CEO of LLOG, commented, "Over the past 13 years, Rick's contributions to LLOG have been significant and meaningful. We are thankful for his dedicated service, strong leadership, and deep technical expertise that have helped us achieve considerable growth and success. Along with the company, I wish Rick and his family all the best during his retirement.

"I am pleased to announce that Eric Zimmermann has been named our new Chief Operating Officer. Eric has been a key player on our leadership team for many years and is ideally suited for this position. LLOG has always been dedicated to maintaining an experienced and collaborative leadership team. We are confident that Eric will be a key part of our success moving forward as we continue this tradition."

Eric Zimmermann

Eric Zimmermann joined LLOG in 2007 and currently serves as the Vice President of Geology and Business Development. While at LLOG, Eric has served as the Company's lead geologist in the Delta House area of Mississippi Canyon. He has also been instrumental in identifying key growth opportunities for LLOG and developing short-, medium-, and long-term strategy for execution. Prior to joining the Company, his 20-year career included work for key industry players such as BP and Dominion. Eric received his Bachelor of Science degree and Master of Science degree in Geology from Louisiana State University. He is a member of both the Texas and Louisiana Boards of Professional Geoscientists, is a Fellow of the Geological Society of London, and is a former president of the Southeastern Geophysical Society.

About the Company

LLOG Exploration Company, L.L.C. is a privately-owned exploration and production company. LLOG's corporate headquarters is in Covington, Louisiana, and the Company has an office in Houston, Texas.

For additional information, please contact pr@llog.com or visit the Company's website at www.llog.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rick-fowler-to-retire-from-llog-exploration-and-eric-zimmermann-to-serve-as-chief-operating-officer-301167862.html

SOURCE LLOG Exploration Company, L.L.C.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 68.04
7.32 %
The Swatch Grp 211.30
0.52 %
CS Group 9.54
0.02 %
ABB 23.82
-0.08 %
Alcon 56.18
-0.11 %
Swisscom 473.90
-0.77 %
LafargeHolcim 42.38
-0.89 %
Lonza Grp 616.00
-1.00 %
Nestle 106.06
-1.03 %
Part Grp Hldg 919.40
-1.50 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:30
Treibt Corona den Goldpreis? | BX Swiss TV
09:42
Vontobel: derimail - Trump und Biden Basket / Neue Valoren / Zeichnungsfrist bis Montag
07:59
Index-Schwergewichte bremsen SMI-Rally
07:06
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 50er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Trendkanal bestätigt
05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
03.11.20
Will This La Niña"s Impact Be Different?
30.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Julius Bär, Partners Group, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
mehr
Treibt Corona den Goldpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elon Musk enthüllt: Diesem Tesla-Produkt gehört die Zukunft
US-Wahl noch offen: Chancen für Biden stehen gut - Trump zieht vor Gericht - OZSE mit Kritik an Trump
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie zündet Turbo: Relief Therapeutics setzt Studie zu COVID-19 Behandlung fort
US-Wahl wohl vor der Entscheidung: SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX leichter -- Tokio letztlich auf höchstem Stand seit 1991
US-Wahl weiter offen: SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen bis Handelsschluss kräftig zu
Bezos verkauft Amazon-Aktien für über drei Milliarden Dollar - Amazon-Aktie steigt
Meyer Burger-Aktie klettert: Meyer Burger ernennt Moritz Borgmann zum Leiter der Solarzellen-Produktion
Analyst: Tesla verdankt seinen Gewinn hauptsächlich einer Tatsache
US-Notenbank sieht in Pandemie erhebliches Risiko - Keine Leitzinsanpassung
UBS wird in China offenbar auf 500 Millionen US-Dollar verklagt - UBS-Aktie dreht ins Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Wahl wohl vor der Entscheidung: SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX leichter -- Tokio letztlich auf höchstem Stand seit 1991
Der heimische Markt tendiert am Freitag um seinen Vortagesschluss. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich mit einem Abschlag. An den grössten Börsen in Asien zeigte sich zwei Tage nach der US-Präsidentschaftswahl keine einheitliche Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit