Rick Fowler to Retire from LLOG Exploration and Eric Zimmermann to Serve as Chief Operating Officer

COVINGTON, La., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LLOG Exploration Company, L.L.C. ("LLOG" or "the Company") today announced that Rick Fowler, the Company's Chief Operating Officer, will retire effective December 1, 2020. Eric Zimmermann, LLOG's current Vice President of Geology and Business Development, will serve as Chief Operating Officer upon Rick's retirement.

Philip LeJeune, President and CEO of LLOG, commented, "Over the past 13 years, Rick's contributions to LLOG have been significant and meaningful. We are thankful for his dedicated service, strong leadership, and deep technical expertise that have helped us achieve considerable growth and success. Along with the company, I wish Rick and his family all the best during his retirement.

"I am pleased to announce that Eric Zimmermann has been named our new Chief Operating Officer. Eric has been a key player on our leadership team for many years and is ideally suited for this position. LLOG has always been dedicated to maintaining an experienced and collaborative leadership team. We are confident that Eric will be a key part of our success moving forward as we continue this tradition."

Eric Zimmermann

Eric Zimmermann joined LLOG in 2007 and currently serves as the Vice President of Geology and Business Development. While at LLOG, Eric has served as the Company's lead geologist in the Delta House area of Mississippi Canyon. He has also been instrumental in identifying key growth opportunities for LLOG and developing short-, medium-, and long-term strategy for execution. Prior to joining the Company, his 20-year career included work for key industry players such as BP and Dominion. Eric received his Bachelor of Science degree and Master of Science degree in Geology from Louisiana State University. He is a member of both the Texas and Louisiana Boards of Professional Geoscientists, is a Fellow of the Geological Society of London, and is a former president of the Southeastern Geophysical Society.

About the Company

LLOG Exploration Company, L.L.C. is a privately-owned exploration and production company. LLOG's corporate headquarters is in Covington, Louisiana, and the Company has an office in Houston, Texas.

For additional information, please contact pr@llog.com or visit the Company's website at www.llog.com.

