Rick Cain Named President at Fabulous Floors

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabulous Floors, LLC ("Fabulous Floors" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Rick Cain has been appointed to the role of President of Fabulous Floors. Rick will lead the Company as it seeks to build on its history of growth by pursuing geographic expansion and evaluating new product offerings. Cain previously held the position of Vice President of Sales for the organization.

"I am honored and excited to steer Fabulous Floors into its next chapter," Rick said. "It is a privilege to be part of an organization that places a high priority on quality, culture, and strong work ethic. I look forward to building on the historic success of Fabulous Floors and working with our outstanding employees, customers, and vendors as we continue our evolution as an organization."

Rick built and expanded Fabulous Floors' sales efforts since joining the its founder, Joel Alhadef, as the Company's first employee in 1989. The business and its sales organization has evolved to serve a broad spectrum of commercial contractors, developers, and business owners in the Dallas-Fort Worth region and beyond during Rick's tenure.

"Rick was instrumental in helping me build this company into what it is today. He is by far the most qualified and deserving person to navigate our team through the Company's next phase. Rick's leadership, work ethic, and the knowledge he brings given his long history with Fabulous Floors will ensure the ongoing success, integrity and growth of the company that we have worked so hard to build over the years," said Alhadef, who is retiring from the role of President after leading the business for over 33 years. The Company will continue to benefit from Joel's insights as an advisor and board member.

About Fabulous Floors

Founded in 1987, Fabulous Floors is one of the most highly regarded and preeminent floor-covering dealers in the nation. The Company serves as a singular flooring source for general contractors, commercial builders and business owners, offering a wide range of carpet, tile, natural stone, wood, laminate and resilient products. Fabulous Floors benefits from a successful track record of projects of all sizes and across a variety of industries with a strong portfolio of work within the education, healthcare, tenant finish-outs and high-rise residential end markets. Through its Carrollton, Texas headquarters and Bend, Oregon satellite office, the Company has served customers throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Florida, Massachusetts, Georgia, New York, Virginia, California and Oregon.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rick-cain-named-president-at-fabulous-floors-301132550.html

SOURCE Fabulous Floors