16.09.2020 19:57:00

Rick Cain Named President at Fabulous Floors

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabulous Floors, LLC ("Fabulous Floors" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Rick Cain has been appointed to the role of President of Fabulous Floors. Rick will lead the Company as it seeks to build on its history of growth by pursuing geographic expansion and evaluating new product offerings. Cain previously held the position of Vice President of Sales for the organization. 

"I am honored and excited to steer Fabulous Floors into its next chapter," Rick said. "It is a privilege to be part of an organization that places a high priority on quality, culture, and strong work ethic. I look forward to building on the historic success of Fabulous Floors and working with our outstanding employees, customers, and vendors as we continue our evolution as an organization."

Rick built and expanded Fabulous Floors' sales efforts since joining the its founder, Joel Alhadef, as the Company's first employee in 1989. The business and its sales organization has evolved to serve a broad spectrum of commercial contractors, developers, and business owners in the Dallas-Fort Worth region and beyond during Rick's tenure.

"Rick was instrumental in helping me build this company into what it is today. He is by far the most qualified and deserving person to navigate our team through the Company's next phase. Rick's leadership, work ethic, and the knowledge he brings given his long history with Fabulous Floors will ensure the ongoing success, integrity and growth of the company that we have worked so hard to build over the years," said Alhadef, who is retiring from the role of President after leading the business for over 33 years. The Company will continue to benefit from Joel's insights as an advisor and board member.

About Fabulous Floors
Founded in 1987, Fabulous Floors is one of the most highly regarded and preeminent floor-covering dealers in the nation. The Company serves as a singular flooring source for general contractors, commercial builders and business owners, offering a wide range of carpet, tile, natural stone, wood, laminate and resilient products.  Fabulous Floors benefits from a successful track record of projects of all sizes and across a variety of industries with a strong portfolio of work within the education, healthcare, tenant finish-outs and high-rise residential end markets. Through its Carrollton, Texas headquarters and Bend, Oregon satellite office, the Company has served customers throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Florida, Massachusetts, Georgia, New York, Virginia, California and Oregon.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rick-cain-named-president-at-fabulous-floors-301132550.html

SOURCE Fabulous Floors

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 51.86
1.77 %
CS Group 10.13
1.49 %
SGS 2’461.00
1.48 %
Alcon 52.76
1.07 %
Givaudan 4’052.00
1.05 %
The Swatch Grp 217.00
0.37 %
Swiss Re 75.48
0.19 %
LafargeHolcim 44.19
0.11 %
Novartis 82.27
-0.95 %
CieFinRichemont 65.90
-1.11 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:32
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
14:20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
10:00
As Abe Steps Down, Did Abenomics Succeed?
09:08
SMI mit neuem Verlaufshoch
15.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, BB Biotech AG, Zur Rose Group AG
15.09.20
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV
11.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief Therapeutics-Aktie bricht dennoch ein: Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr
Siegfried-Aktie zieht deutlich an: Siegfried wird Impfstoff von BioNTech und Pfizer abfüllen
Nach neuem Bericht über mögliche Fusion: CS- und UBS-Aktien geben nach
Warren Buffett bereits investiert: Alles Wichtige zum Börsengang von Snowflake
ARYZTA-Aktie zieht zweistellig an: VRP-Kandidat Andreas Schmid nimmt sich aus dem Rennen
Roche-Aktie zieht an: Schulterschluss mit Unispital Basel bei Krebsbehandlung
Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Vergleich in Kalifornien
Deshalb steht der Euro zum US-Dollar und zum Franken unter Druck
Milliarden-Vergleich: Daimler legt Diesel-Verfahren in USA bei - Aktie rot
Dow gibt Gewinne ab -- SMI und DAX schliessen in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verlassen Handel etwas fester -- US-Börsen zeigen sich gespalten -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Mittwoch etwas zu. Der deutsche DAX konnte ebenfalls ein Plus verzeichnen. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich im Mittwochshandel mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Asiens Börsen konnten sich am Mittwoch auf keine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB