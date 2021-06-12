|
12.06.2021 15:16:00
Rick Barnett is Recognized As NACD Directorship Certified™
BOCA RATON, Fla., June 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CūtisCare today announced that the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) recently recognized Rick Barnett, CūtisCare Board Member as NACD Directorship Certified™. NACD Certified Directors, who earn NACD Directorship Certification®, signal to boards, investors, and other stakeholders that they possess the highest commitment to continuing director education available in the United States.
The NACD Directorship Certification program, the nation's premier certification for board directors, provides a tangible assessment of a director's understanding of the essential knowledge required to lead in today's boardrooms. Certification also facilitates continuous learning, and allows directors to showcase their governance knowledge to the companies they serve and to other stakeholders in the broader governance community.
"I am honored to join the distinguished and diverse group of individuals who make up the NACD Directorship Certification community and who are committed to advancing the highest standards of boardroom excellence," said Rick BarnettNACD.DC]. "The information I've learned and verified via NACD's certification program are key assets to the companies I serve, as well as to my professional growth as a director."
Mr. Barnett is the former president and chief executive officer of Satellite Healthcare, the 6th largest dialysis and kidney care company in the U.S. with 90 locations across the country, where he served from 2014 to January 2021. Prior to Satellite Healthcare, Mr. Barnett served as executive officer and senior vice president of VHA, Inc (now Vizient), a leading healthcare performance improvement company serving hospitals across the U.S. He also has served as the president and CEO of Mercy Medical Center, a 276-bed hospital and trauma center, in Redding, California.
Mr. Barnett serves as the board chair of the National Kidney Foundation in the Northern California and Pacific Northwest regions and a member of their nominating, strategic partnerships, and membership committees since 2018. He also serves on the SeaStar Medical Board of Directors and serves as Chair of governance/compensation/management development committees as well as audit committee. Mr. Barnett previously served on the Board of Directors at Satellite Healthcare a member of the finance, quality, risk/compliance, and governance/compensation committees. Mr. Barnett received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management at Pacific Union College and a Master of Business Administration in Business Development from California State University, Fullerton.
"NACD Certified Directors demonstrate their keen awareness that directorship is a profession that, like all professions, requires continuous learning," said Peter R. Gleason, NACD's CEO. "Rick Barnett is leading the way in achieving and maintaining the highest credential available to directors in the United States." To learn more about NACD Directorship Certification, visit Certification.NACDOnline.org.
About CūtisCare
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CūtisCare works with hospitals, academic medical centers, hospital systems, and physicians to design customized outpatient wound care and hyperbaric oxygen (HBOT) solutions. With more than 25 years of management experience, a commitment to research, and driven by ethics and a culture of compliance, CūtisCare collaborates with its partners to reach and heal people with chronic wounds.
For more information, visit https://cutiscareusa.com or CutisCare LLC | LinkedIn.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rick-barnett-is-recognized-as-nacd-directorship-certified-301311175.html
SOURCE CūtisCare
Inside
Inside Fonds
|11.06.21
|Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund: Es ist an der Zeit, langsamer zu fahren (aber nicht zu langsam)
|10.06.21
|Schroders: Zu spät für Substanzwerte?
|10.06.21
|Schroders: Was sind nachhaltigkeitsgebundene Anleihen?
Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV
Wie steht es um Gold – ist es immer noch der sichere Hafen bei einer Anlagestrategie? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO der Swiss Resource Capital AG; und Chief Editor von Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV. Mit seiner über 38-jähriger Erfahrung im Rohstoffbereich analysiert er die Preisentwicklung beim Gold und erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, warum bei Silber eine Verdopplung des Preises in den nächsten 2-3 Jahren durchaus realistisch ist.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones letztlich kaum verändert -- SMI geht auf Rekordniveau ins Wochenende -- DAX gewinnt letztlich hinzu -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete die Woche freundlich. Der DAX schloss ebenfalls im Plus. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche uneinheitlich und antriebslos. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}