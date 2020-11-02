SMI 9’792 2.1%  SPI 12’218 1.9%  Dow 26’925 1.6%  DAX 11’788 2.0%  Euro 1.0694 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’020 2.1%  Gold 1’895 0.8%  Dollar 0.9187 0.1%  Öl 39.2 4.6% 

02.11.2020 23:01:00

Richmond American Debuts Two New Models in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Virginia, Inc, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of two fully furnished model homes at the notable new Keswick masterplan (RichmondAmerican.com/Keswick) in Spotsylvania.

Richmond American’s popular Hemingway plan is modeled at Keswick in Spotsylvania, VA. (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.)

Model Grand Openings (RichmondAmerican.com/KeswickGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Keswick for model home tours starting on Saturday, October 31. The Sales Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and virtual appointments are also available.

Community highlights:

  • New single-family homes from the upper $300s
  • Six versatile ranch and two-story floor plans
  • 2 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 2,810 to 4,070 total sq. ft. (finished and unfinished areas may vary)
  • Airy 9' main-floor ceilings, granite kitchen countertops, quartz bathroom countertops, stainless-steel appliances and more included
  • Community clubhouse, pool, parks, trails, playgrounds, tennis courts and soccer fields
  • Close proximity to I-95, U.S. Route 1 and historic downtown Fredericksburg
  • Easy access to shopping, dining and outdoor recreation, including nearby rivers, the Chesapeake Bay, Lake Anna State Park and the Blue Ridge Mountains

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Keswick will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service! 

Keswick is located at 8734 Afton Drive in Spotsylvania. For more information, call 540.548.4435 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

 

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-debuts-two-new-models-in-spotsylvania-county-301161157.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

