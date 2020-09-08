Richmond American Debuts Three New Seasons™ Collection Models in Olivehurst

OLIVEHURST, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of three brand-new model homes at Seasons at Thoroughbred Acres (RichmondAmerican.com/ThoroughbredAcres) in Olivehurst. The notable new neighborhood, which showcases the builder's versatile Seasons™ Collection homes, is the first in the Sacramento area to offer the UltraGarage®, an attached, extra-tall garage designed to house a wide range of vehicles, including boats and most Class A RVs.

Model Grand Openings (RichmondAmerican.com/ThoroughbredAcresGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Seasons at Thoroughbred Acres for model home tours starting on Saturday, September 12. The Sales Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday through Thursday, and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Fridays. Ask a sales associate about special offers.

About Seasons at Thoroughbred Acres:

New Seasons™ Collection homes from the mid $300s

Ranch and two-story floor plans, including two with RV garages

2 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 1,410 to 2,080 sq. ft.

Easy access to downtown Sacramento , Marysville and Yuba City

, and Close proximity to shopping, dining, recreation and Highways 70 and 65

Hundreds of exciting personalization options

Complimentary Home Gallery™ design assistance

Amethyst, Agate and Bronze models open for tour!

Seasons at Thoroughbred Acres is located at 4162 Affirmed Drive in Olivehurst. For more information, call 530.491.7101 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

