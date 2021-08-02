Richmond American Debuts New Model Homes in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Va., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Virginia, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the grand opening of three inspired model homes at Raven Oaks (RichmondAmerican.com/RavenOaks) in Winchester.

The ranch-style Alexandrite and two-story Hemingway and Yorktown models are fully furnished and feature airy 9' main-floor ceilings, quartz kitchen countertops, quartz bathroom countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The notable new neighborhood also offers the two-story Lapis, Pearl and Hopewell plans, as well as the ranch-style Arlington plan.

Model Home Tours

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Raven Oaks between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, and Sunday, August 8, to explore the brand-new models and learn about other available floor plans at the community.

Community Highlights:

New ranch and two-story homes from the $400s

Seven innovative floor plans, including some from the sought-after Seasons™ Collection

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,790 to 2,930 sq. ft.

Airy 9' main-floor ceilings, granite kitchen countertops, quartz bathroom countertops, maple kitchen cabinets and more included

Planned amenities include a community center with a pool

Easy access to Route 50, I-81, Route 7 and Winchester Regional Airport

Close proximity to shopping, dining and recreation, including Winchester Country Club and Apple Blossom Mall

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at this community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Raven Oaks is located at 105 Lenore Lane in Winchester. Call 540.548.4435 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-debuts-new-model-homes-in-winchester-301346342.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.