Richmond American Debuts New Model Homes in Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of two inspired model homes at its Seasons at Summerly (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsatSummerly) community. The latest addition to the popular Summerly masterplan in Lake Elsinore offers three must-see floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection, designed to place home ownership within reach for a wide range of buyers.

The Citrine plan is one of two new model homes at Richmond American’s Seasons at Summerly community in Lake Elsinore, California.

Model Grand Opening (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsatSummerlyGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by to tour the brand-new Alexandrite and Citrine model homes at Seasons at Summerly starting on Saturday, August 29. The Sales Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

  • New Seasons™ Collection homes from the upper $300s
  • Three single- and two-story floor plans to choose from
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 1,740 to 2,180 sq. ft.
  • Recreation center with pool, parks, playgrounds, trails, sports fields and more
  • Hundreds of exciting personalization options

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Seasons at Summerly, or any Richmond American community, will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service! 

Seasons at Summerly is located at 29111 Hidden Trail in Lake Elsinore. For more information about this and other inviting communities in the Inland Empire, call 909.579.3291 or visit RichmondAmerican.com/InlandEmpire.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-debuts-new-model-homes-in-lake-elsinore-301117332.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

