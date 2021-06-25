Richmond American Debuts New Community in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that it recently purchased and closed on 101 homesites in Davenport, and its highly anticipated Seasons at Forest Lake community is now pre-selling.

Seasons at Forest Lake showcases eight ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection, designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers. The plans boast contemporary exteriors and sleek, modern interior design elements that appeal to today's homebuyers. Among the impressive lineup are the Emerald and Ammolite Modern Living plans, which include a separate suite with a private living room and optional kitchenette for extended family members or guests.

About Seasons at Forest Lake (RichmondAmerican.com/ForestLake)

New Seasons™ Collection homes from the $300s

8 inviting ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,700 to 3,030 sq. ft.

Close proximity to I-4

Community pool and playground

Easy access to nearby shopping, dining and recreation

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Seasons at Forest Lake will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at Forest Lake is located at 3908 Southern Vista Loop in Davenport. Call 407.287.6285 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

