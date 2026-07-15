Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’242 -0.2%  SPI 20’037 -0.1%  Dow 52’508 0.0%  DAX 25’147 0.1%  Euro 0.9251 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’280 0.2%  Gold 4’031 -0.6%  Bitcoin 52’577 0.0%  Dollar 0.8090 0.0%  Öl 85.2 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
DeepSeek wohl vor Mega-Börsengang: 71 Milliarden Dollar Bewertung angepeilt - Chinas Internetaktien im Höhenflug
Galenica-Aktie: Unternehmens-Chef kritisiert Gesundheitspolitik, fordert schnellere Digitalisierung
ETF-Rebalancing im Realitätscheck: Wann jährlich, wann schwellenbasiert und wann gar nicht der bessere Weg ist
DocMorris-Aktie: Beschleunigtes Wachstum im zweiten Quartal
Ausblick: Netflix legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT Aktie 4760458 / US2043191079

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

15.07.2026 08:05:44

Richemont Q1 Sales Up 20% At Constant Exchange Rates

COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT
19.90 EUR 0.51%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Richemont (CFR.SW, CFR.JO, CFRUY) reported first quarter Group sales at 6.3 billion euros, up by 20% at constant exchange rates and by 17% at actual exchange rates. The Group said its sales in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 rose supported by overall strong local clientele, amidst a macroeconomic and geopolitical environment that remained volatile. Sales increased across all regions, with notable double-digit increases in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and Japan, whilst Middle East & Africa returned to growth.

Retail sales rose by 24%, led by the Jewellery Maisons, and accounted for 71% of Group sales. Wholesale sales increased by 9%, whileOnline retail sales rose by 18%. The Group's four Jewellery Maisons - Buccellati, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Vhernier - posted a combined 24% growth in sales.

The Group stated that its net cash position at 30 June 2026 stood at 9.1 billion euros, including a 0.4 billion euros cash inflow from the disposal of the stake in Avolta.

At last close, Richemont shares were trading at 183.35 Swiss francs, down 0.43%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Barry Callebaut: Bittersüsse Bilanz

Die Rückkehr zum Volumenwachstum macht Barry Callebaut Hoffnung, doch der Schokoladenriese bleibt unter Druck. Schwache Endmärkte, sinkende Umsätze und neue Risiken durch steigende Kakaopreise belasten die Aktie.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-10 Sh

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten