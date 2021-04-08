Richelieu reports on shareholders' voting results for the election of directors

MONTREAL, April 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Richelieu (TSX: RCH) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders today. All the candidates proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:



For Withheld

Number % Number % Lucie Chabot 45,124,736 99.43 260,760 0.57 Robert Courteau 40,222,876 88.62 5,162,620 11.38 Marie Lemay 45,319,525 99.85 65,971 0.15 Richard Lord 45,377,635 99.98 7,861 0.02 Luc Martin 44,858,094 98.84 527,402 1.16 Pierre Pomerleau 44,841,178 98.80 544,318 1.20 Marc Poulin 44,843,707 98.81 541,789 1.19 Sylvie Vachon 45,362,864 99.95 22,632 0.05

About Richelieu Hardware Ltd.

Richelieu is a leading North American distributor, importer and manufacturer of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products are targeted to an extensive customer base of kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing and office furniture manufacturers, door and window, residential and commercial woodworkers, and hardware retailers including renovation superstores. Richelieu offers customers a broad mix of high-end products sourced from manufacturers worldwide. Its product selection consists of over 130,000 different items targeted to a base of more than 90,000 customers who are served by 87 centers in North America – 43 distribution centers in Canada, 42 in the United States and 2 manufacturing plants in Canada, specifically Cedan Industries Inc. which specializes in the manufacturing of a wide variety of veneer sheets and edgebanding products and Menuiserie des Pins Ltée which manufactures components for the window and door industry and a broad selection of decorative mouldings.

SOURCE Richelieu Hardware Ltd.