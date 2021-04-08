Richelieu reports on shareholders' voting results for the election of directors

|
08.04.2021 22:37:00
MONTREAL, April 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Richelieu (TSX: RCH) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders today. All the candidates proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:
For
Withheld
Number
%
Number
%
Lucie Chabot
45,124,736
99.43
260,760
0.57
Robert Courteau
40,222,876
88.62
5,162,620
11.38
Marie Lemay
45,319,525
99.85
65,971
0.15
Richard Lord
45,377,635
99.98
7,861
0.02
Luc Martin
44,858,094
98.84
527,402
1.16
Pierre Pomerleau
44,841,178
98.80
544,318
1.20
Marc Poulin
44,843,707
98.81
541,789
1.19
Sylvie Vachon
45,362,864
99.95
22,632
0.05
About Richelieu Hardware Ltd.
Richelieu is a leading North American distributor, importer and manufacturer of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products are targeted to an extensive customer base of kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing and office furniture manufacturers, door and window, residential and commercial woodworkers, and hardware retailers including renovation superstores. Richelieu offers customers a broad mix of high-end products sourced from manufacturers worldwide. Its product selection consists of over 130,000 different items targeted to a base of more than 90,000 customers who are served by 87 centers in North America – 43 distribution centers in Canada, 42 in the United States and 2 manufacturing plants in Canada, specifically Cedan Industries Inc. which specializes in the manufacturing of a wide variety of veneer sheets and edgebanding products and Menuiserie des Pins Ltée which manufactures components for the window and door industry and a broad selection of decorative mouldings.
