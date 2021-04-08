SMI 11’207 0.7%  SPI 14’254 0.7%  Dow 33’504 0.2%  DAX 15’203 0.2%  Euro 1.1010 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’978 0.5%  Gold 1’757 1.1%  Bitcoin 53’343 2.2%  Dollar 0.9241 -0.6%  Öl 63.4 0.7% 
08.04.2021 22:37:00

Richelieu reports on shareholders' voting results for the election of directors

MONTREAL, April 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Richelieu (TSX: RCH) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders today. All the candidates proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:


For

Withheld


Number

%

Number

%

Lucie Chabot

45,124,736

99.43

260,760

0.57

Robert Courteau

40,222,876

88.62

5,162,620

11.38

Marie Lemay

45,319,525

99.85

65,971

0.15

Richard Lord

45,377,635

99.98

7,861

0.02

Luc Martin

44,858,094

98.84

527,402

1.16

Pierre Pomerleau

44,841,178

98.80

544,318

1.20

Marc Poulin

44,843,707

98.81

541,789

1.19

Sylvie Vachon

45,362,864

99.95

22,632

0.05

About Richelieu Hardware Ltd.

Richelieu is a leading North American distributor, importer and manufacturer of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products are targeted to an extensive customer base of kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing and office furniture manufacturers, door and window, residential and commercial woodworkers, and hardware retailers including renovation superstores. Richelieu offers customers a broad mix of high-end products sourced from manufacturers worldwide. Its product selection consists of over 130,000 different items targeted to a base of more than 90,000 customers who are served by 87 centers in North America – 43 distribution centers in Canada, 42 in the United States and 2 manufacturing plants in Canada, specifically Cedan Industries Inc. which specializes in the manufacturing of a wide variety of veneer sheets and edgebanding products and Menuiserie des Pins Ltée which manufactures components for the window and door industry and a broad selection of decorative mouldings.

SOURCE Richelieu Hardware Ltd.

﻿

