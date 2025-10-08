Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.90 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $0.59 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $54.60 million from $53.72 million last year.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.90 Mln. vs. $0.59 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $54.60 Mln vs. $53.72 Mln last year.