Richardson Electronics Aktie 966560 / US7631651079
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
08.10.2025 23:02:01
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Q1 Income Rises
(RTTNews) - Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year
The company's earnings came in at $1.90 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $0.59 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $54.60 million from $53.72 million last year.
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.90 Mln. vs. $0.59 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $54.60 Mln vs. $53.72 Mln last year.